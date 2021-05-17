RC Christian in 6th after Day 1 of state tournament; Spearfish in 8th

The decision by the South Dakota High School Activities Association in 2020 to move from a one-class-fits-all to a two-class format in girls and boys tennis was instituted primarily to assure a more competitive milieu for smaller schools and those lacking facilities and/or year-around coaching opportunities for young athletes.

Judging by Day 1 of the first-ever Class A Boys State Tournament in Sioux Falls on Monday, that goal was attained in slam dunk fashion as a host of schools will head into Tuesday’s Championship finals with a shot at a state title—a first for many of the 12 schools competing in the inaugural Class A event.

“Last year was supposed to be the first year but was cancelled because of Covid, so this is the first real chance to experience this format,” Rapid City Christian coach Sterling Greni said. “And what we see is that it opens up the field for a lot of teams and a lot of players. There was a comment by one of the players today that his win was the first time they had ever won a match at a state tournament. That’s what this format does."

At the end of play on Monday, Sioux Falls Christian (287.5 points) held a slight advantage over a tightly packed trio of competitors with Huron sitting second (260), followed by Mitchell (257) and Yankton (252).