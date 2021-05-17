RC Christian in 6th after Day 1 of state tournament; Spearfish in 8th

The decision by the South Dakota High School Activities Association in 2020 to move from a one-class-fits-all to a two-class format in girls and boys tennis was instituted primarily to assure a more competitive milieu for smaller schools and those lacking facilities and/or year-around coaching opportunities for young athletes.
Judging by Day 1 of the first-ever Class A Boys State Tournament in Sioux Falls on Monday, that goal was attained in slam dunk fashion as a host of schools will head into Tuesday’s Championship finals with a shot at a state title—a first for many of the 12 schools competing in the inaugural Class A event.
“Last year was supposed to be the first year but was cancelled because of Covid, so this is the first real chance to experience this format,” Rapid City Christian coach Sterling Greni said. “And what we see is that it opens up the field for a lot of teams and a lot of players. There was a comment by one of the players today that his win was the first time they had ever won a match at a state tournament. That’s what this format does."
At the end of play on Monday, Sioux Falls Christian (287.5 points) held a slight advantage over a tightly packed trio of competitors with Huron sitting second (260), followed by Mitchell (257) and Yankton (252).
“The boys all played really well and I’m proud of all of them,” said Sioux Falls Christian coach John Williams, who saw five of his six singles players and all three doubles teams advance to Saturday’s semis. “We didn’t take anything for granted by any means. We all played good players in every division and I’m really pleased with how everyone did."
Heading the list of Charger title contenders is senior Collin Harmelink, the top seed in flight 2.
Though Huron (three singles and all three doubles teams in the winner’s bracket) and Mitchell (five singles and two doubles teams remaining) have plenty of firepower to earn a spot atop the podium, Yankton, with top seeds advancing in three singles flights, including junior Gage Becker, the top seed in flight 1, and the top-seeded team in flight 3 doubles, could be in the hunt as well.
Rapid City Christian is situated in sixth (158) in the standings, but with two competitors left in championship singles, is likely out of title contention.
Jack Hancock, a 7th grader seeded second in flight 5 singles, followed a first round bye with a convincing 6-1, 6-0 pasting of Carter Schultz of Pierre in the second round.
Sophomore Joe Schneller (6th seeded) punched his ticket to the flight two semis by posting wins over Caiden Mandernach of Vermillion (6-0, 6-0) in the first round, and following up with an upset of Mitchell’s third seeded Tyler Loecker in the quarters (6-3, 6-4).
On another positive note for the Comets, Noah Greni (flight 1), Andrew Dobbs (3), Noah Geyer (4) and Henry Beckloff all bounced back from losses with wins to advance to Saturday’s placement play.
“All six of our kids made it the quarters which is exciting,” Greni said. “And then two of the six went on to the semifinals while the others are doing well in the consolations, too.”
A Spearfish team that tallied nine points in the 2019 one-class system, sits eighth after Day 1 (82.5). Senior Brock Bacon, seeded fifth in flight 4, highlighted Spartan action by advancing to the semis with a 3-6, 6-2, 10-1 comeback win over fourth-seeded Easton Prins of Sioux Falls Christian. Sophomore Rudy Isburg (flight 3) and junior Jensen Damberg (flight 4) remain alive in consolation play.
In a day featuring a host of very competitive and excellently played matches, the quarterfinal doubles meeting between the Rapid City Christian duo of Noah Greni and Schneller and Sioux Falls Christian’s Landon Levenhagen and Daniel Puumala was a doozy.
Greni and Schneller captured the first set in a tiebreaker (7-3) before the Charger tandem rebounded by winning the second (6-3) and the match tiebreaker (10-3).
“We had a great match against Rapid City Christian that went to a third set tiebreaker, and that was a really big win and a lot of points in flight one," Williams said. "That’s what we are here for; to see good tennis and that’s what we experienced there in that match. They are a great school with a great coach and I look forward to playing them for years to come."
Championship day action on Tuesday kicks off at 8 a.m. at McKennan Park with semifinal play in all six flights, followed by championship finals at approximately 10:30 a.m. The doubles semifinals are scheduled for 12:30 p.m., followed by consolation match and championship matches at 1:45 p.m.
Consolation play will be conducted at Kuehn Park (8 a.m. start) as will fifth place final matches in both singles (10:15 a.m.) and doubles 12:30 p.m.).
The award ceremony will follow the completion of play at McKennan Park.