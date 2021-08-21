RC Christian loses QB Wipf in 1st quarter, shut out by MVP in Long’s debut

Nathan Long had barely enough time to test his unorthodox offense with a full arsenal.
With just over a minute remaining in the first quarter, senior quarterback Avery Wipf was taken to the ground on a third-down pass from outside the pocket and stayed down with an apparent ankle injury, writhing in pain.
Wipf was put in a brace and taken off the Hart Ranch football field on a stretcher, his senior season likely over.
“It breaks our hearts,” Long said. “He’s a good kid, good senior leader, so it’s a big loss. We’ll just work hard and bring up our second string and we’ll fight next week.”
Wipf, a former receiver, took over the duties under center to lead Long’s no-huddle offense that almost always goes for it on fourth down. In his head coaching debut Saturday, Long’s system was stifled as Mount Vernon/Plankinton cruised to a 50-0 mercy-rule victory in the Comets’ first 11-man game, which was over by halftime.
“I think we didn’t execute as well as we would’ve liked,” Long said of his offense. “There were some bright spots, believe it or not, in the whole thing, and I saw some glimmers of hope, but the execution was a challenge.”
The Comets (0-1) earned just 38 yards of offense, led by the brief outing from Wipf, who went 3 of 13 in the air for 16 yards and ran for 3 yards on two carries. Wyatt Batie caught two of Wipf’s passes for 8 yards, while Daniel Jacobs picked up 8 yards on one carry. David Hubacher completed 0 of 5 passes and ran for 2 yards on 1 carry at backup QB.
The Titans (1-0) collected 176 yards of offense, beginning all seven of their drives in enemy territory. Their average starting field position was the opposing 23-yard line.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Long said. “We just had a few tough breaks early on and then got behind, but I’m still proud of them.”
Following a turnover-on-downs on the first drive of the game, RC Christian gave Mount Vernon/Plankinton the ball at the 25. The Titans needed just four plays to score, getting on the board with a 1-yard QB sneak to make it 8-0 less than three minutes into the contest.
The Comets found more luck on their next drive when Jacobs found a hole on third-and-10 for an 8-yard gain, which Wipf followed with a 3-yard QB scamper to convert the fourth down at his own 36.
On the next play, however, the ball was snapped over Wipf’s head, which he recovered for an 18-yard loss and eventually led to a fourth-and-28 situation. Long elected to punt, but the kick was blocked and recovered at the 10 by the Titans, who scored two plays later for a 16-0 advantage.
RC Chrisitian turned the ball over on four plays on its next possession, which Mount Vernon/Plankinton responded to with a nine-play, 45-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass.
Wipf threw three straight incomplete passes when the Comets went back on offense, the third coming on his injury. Hubacher entered in relief and missed his throw on fourth down, giving the Titans starting field position at the 35. They scored five plays later on a five-yard QB run to open the second quarter and make it a 30-0 contest.
After the RC Christian picked up its fourth unsuccessful fourth-down conversion attempt, things unraveled on their succeeding drive as they were handed down delay-of-game and holding penalties, their first of the afternoon, which resulted in a failed fourth-and-18 try.
Meanwhile, Mount Vernon/Plankinton scored three more times; a 6-yard run, a 1-yard and a 6-yard pass. The third touchdown eclipsed 50 points, inducing the mercy rule at the end of the first half.
“We knew they’re a very good team and they’re well-coached, and they didn’t make a lot of mistakes and we did,” Long said. “We had a few dropped snaps and stuff like that, dropped passes, but it’s still a work-in-progress, but I’m still proud of the kids.”
RC Christian travels to Parker (0-1) on Saturday.
