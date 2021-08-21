RC Christian loses QB Wipf in 1st quarter, shut out by MVP in Long’s debut

Nathan Long had barely enough time to test his unorthodox offense with a full arsenal.

With just over a minute remaining in the first quarter, senior quarterback Avery Wipf was taken to the ground on a third-down pass from outside the pocket and stayed down with an apparent ankle injury, writhing in pain.

Wipf was put in a brace and taken off the Hart Ranch football field on a stretcher, his senior season likely over.

“It breaks our hearts,” Long said. “He’s a good kid, good senior leader, so it’s a big loss. We’ll just work hard and bring up our second string and we’ll fight next week.”

Wipf, a former receiver, took over the duties under center to lead Long’s no-huddle offense that almost always goes for it on fourth down. In his head coaching debut Saturday, Long’s system was stifled as Mount Vernon/Plankinton cruised to a 50-0 mercy-rule victory in the Comets’ first 11-man game, which was over by halftime.

“I think we didn’t execute as well as we would’ve liked,” Long said of his offense. “There were some bright spots, believe it or not, in the whole thing, and I saw some glimmers of hope, but the execution was a challenge.”