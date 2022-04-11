RC Christian’s Jackson DiBona signs with budding Crown College basketball program

It was only fitting that Jackson DiBona signed his National Letter of Intent on the main basketball court at Rapid City Christian High School.

The two-year starter, and the Comets leading-scorer this past season, has spent countless hours on that hardwood working on his game and improving his skills over that last seven years, determined to help his team in any way and reach the next level of competition.

On Monday afternoon he made his commitment to the next level official, inking with Crown College, a Division III Christian school in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota.

“I put in a lot of time on this floor, so it’s pretty cool,” DiBona said. “It’s been a long-time coming and a big goal of mine for as long as I can remember. I’m just really thankful and excited for the opportunity.”

DiBona, who averaged 12.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season and racked up 88 assists and 47 steals, said he discovered Crown College through Rapid City Christian alumnus and former teammate Presley Myers, who signed his NLI to play football for rival school Northwestern - St. Paul last May and was in attendance for DiBona’s signing.

DiBona decided on Crown after a visit to its campus, located about 30 miles west of Minneapolis.

“I got to meet all the guys on the basketball team and the coaches. They really took me in,” he said. “They let me watch film with them, watch a practice, eat with them. It was just a great environment.”

The All-Conference guard is set to join a burgeoning program that had a historically successful season this winter, going 17-14 and reaching the championship game of the National Christian College Athletic Association D-III Tournament.

Rapid City Christian boys basketball head coach and school athletic director Kyle Courtney said DiBona, who’s been part of the program since he was in sixth grade, has the work ethic to be a solid Division III player. He still has plenty of work to put in, but that’s something he’s never been resistant to.

“It’s fun to have kids like that who have been with the program all the way through and have had some success, and move on to the next level,” Courtney said. “Jackson’s been a gym rat most of his career, and kind of a late bloomer. I think with all the work he did in the weight room and just being in the gym all the time, it’s fun to see that pay off for him.”

DiBona said he’ll study exercise science while minoring in both theology and business.

“Athletically, I just hope to work on myself every day, become the best I can be for the team and make them proud,” he said. “And academically, just wherever God takes me. I’m just going to do my best, give him the first fruits of everything I do and wherever my life goes from there.”

