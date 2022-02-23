RC Christian’s state champion tennis duo sign National Letters of Intent

Homework is something Ella Hancock will have to get used to next school year.

The senior, who blistered through the last two state tennis tournaments for Rapid City Christian en route to winning back-to-back singles and doubles championships, is in for a brand new experience after committing to continue her tennis career at the University of Sioux Falls.

A homeschool student her entire life, Hancock is preparing for a more traditional education, like attending classes and interacting with fellow students on a daily basis. That’s part of why she chose a smaller school like USF and its approximately 1,100 enrollment, and on Wednesday afternoon she made her commitment official, signing her National Letter of Intent.

“Anything is going to be bigger than my living room,” she said laughing. “So I think it’s the school for me.”

Hancock wasn’t alone on her signing day, as she was joined by doubles partner Hannah Beckloff, who won the Flight 1 doubles title with Hancock last October and finished third in Flight 2 singles. Beckloff inked with Northwestern College, a Christian liberal arts school in Orange City, Iowa, the same school that Lady Comets alumna Julia Anderson, who won the double state championship with Hancock in 2020, signed with last November.

“It’s a little overwhelming,” Beckloff said. “But super exciting to know that I’m going to go to college and play tennis for the Lord.”

Hancock, who plans to major in both exercise science and psychology and become a physical therapist, initially thought her college search would be stressful, that is until she found her way to USF’s campus. She met the tennis program’s coaches, saw the team play and felt called to go there.

“There were a lot of signs and points calling me to it, and I just believed it was God through it all, so it made me trust my decision a lot,” she said. “I was really lucky and blessed to be able to feel so smooth throughout the process.”

The process for Beckloff, who plans to study nursing, was a bit more taxing, she said, as several schools had reached out wanting to recruit her. She therefore sought counsel from mentors, family and especially her coaches, who helped her navigate her decision.

She ultimately landed on Northwestern because of its tennis coaches, who stayed in constant communication with her.

“It’ll grow me with new relationships with people, and I’ll improve my skills in tennis,” she said. “I would love to win some matches, but if that doesn’t happen, it’s alright. I will learn from those and I think it’ll just be a great experience overall.”

Hancock admitted to being slightly nervous about playing college tennis, not because of the adjustment from homeschool but simply in her desire to continue to succeed at the next level. She’s nevertheless confident that she’ll still find happiness in the sport.

“I know it’s a step in the journey I wanted to take, so I’m excited. I just feel like, I’ve had a good high school career so I want to carry that on and make it worth it,” she said. “I still want to find joy in whatever I’m doing, and I know this is the place that I can go and do that.”

