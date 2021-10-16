RC Christian volleyball wins Douglas Tournament

The Rapid City Christian volleyball team took the top spot at the Douglas Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Comets battled Belle Fourche for the title and earned the victory with a 25-19 win in the first set, followed by a 25-18 second.

Christian’s way to the title game wasn’t easy as it defeated Douglas 25-19, 25-19, before taking a three-setter over Philip (25-21, 22-25 and 25-11).

The Lady Comets swept pool play with wins over New Underwood (25-11, 25-15) and Todd County (25-7, 25-5).

The Broncs earned their way into the title game with wins over Bison (25-15, 25-15) and New Underwood (25-15, 25-15) in the championship bracket. They grabbed their spot in the title bracket with wins over Kadoka Area (25-16, 25-20) and Bennett County (25-19, 25-16).

Lemmon won the title in the consolation bracket with a 25-16, 25-22 victory over Pine Ridge.

In other pool play, Lemmon defeated Bennett County (25-19, 25-21) and Kadoka Area beat Bennett County (25-14, 25-17) in Pool A.

In Pool B, Hot Springs beat Douglas (25-19, 25-22) and St. Francis (25-4, 25-20). The Patriots defeated Harding County (22-25, 25-22, 25-12) and St. Francis (25-8, 25-14).