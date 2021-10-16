RC Christian volleyball wins Douglas Tournament

The Rapid City Christian volleyball team took the top spot at the Douglas Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Comets battled Belle Fourche for the title and earned the victory with a 25-19 win in the first set, followed by a 25-18 second.
Christian’s way to the title game wasn’t easy as it defeated Douglas 25-19, 25-19, before taking a three-setter over Philip (25-21, 22-25 and 25-11).
The Lady Comets swept pool play with wins over New Underwood (25-11, 25-15) and Todd County (25-7, 25-5).
The Broncs earned their way into the title game with wins over Bison (25-15, 25-15) and New Underwood (25-15, 25-15) in the championship bracket. They grabbed their spot in the title bracket with wins over Kadoka Area (25-16, 25-20) and Bennett County (25-19, 25-16).
Lemmon won the title in the consolation bracket with a 25-16, 25-22 victory over Pine Ridge.
In other pool play, Lemmon defeated Bennett County (25-19, 25-21) and Kadoka Area beat Bennett County (25-14, 25-17) in Pool A.
In Pool B, Hot Springs beat Douglas (25-19, 25-22) and St. Francis (25-4, 25-20). The Patriots defeated Harding County (22-25, 25-22, 25-12) and St. Francis (25-8, 25-14).
In a mix of Pool A and C, New Underwood earned a win over Todd County (28-26, 25-15) and Hot Springs defeated Harding County (25-20, 25-18), while Kadoka Area defeated Lemmon (25-16, 25-15).
In Pool D, Philip earned a trio of wins, including victories over Little Wound (25-21, 25-16), Pine Ridge (25-18, 25-6) and Bison (25-10, 25-14).
The Cardinals had wins over Pine Ridge (25-16, 25-19) and Little Wound (25-14, 25-15), and Pine Ridge closed out Pool play with a 25-22, 26-24 victory over Little Wound.
SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Sioux Falls O’Gorman swept its weekend series in Rapid City with a win over the Cobblers on Saturday.
The Knights opened with a 25-11 win in the first set, won the second 25-10 and closed out the match with a 25-17 win.
No other information was made available for this match.
Rapid City Central (6-22) will travel to Huron on Friday.
Football
TODD COUNTY 44, LOWER BRULE 42: Todd County pulled away and earned a hard-fought victory over Lower Brule on Saturday.
The Falcons took a 14-12 lead into the second quarter before the Sioux battled back to tie the game at 28 points apiece at the half.
After Todd County scored 16 unanswered points in the third, Lower Brule attempted a late comeback but couldn’t get any closer.
No statistics were made available for this game.
The Falcons closed out the season at 5-2, while the Sioux (4-3) will close out the season Friday at Crazy Horse.
LITTLE WOUND 48, PINE RIDGE 0: The Mustangs jumped out to a 34-0 lead at the half on their way to a win over Pine Ridge on Saturday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Little Wound (4-3) will host Red Cloud on Friday, while the Thorpes (2-5) host Standing Rock, N.D., on Saturday.