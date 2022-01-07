 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

RC Christian's Ella Hancock signing to play tennis at USF

  • Updated
  • 0
091421-tennis-03.jpg (copy)

Rapid City Christian's Ella Hancock fires the ball back to Spearfish's Silver McCoy in a Sept. 14, 2021 match at Sioux Park.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

Rapid City Christian senior Ella Hancock, the two-time defending Class A Flight 1 state champion in both singles and doubles, is signing with the University of Sioux Falls to continue her tennis career, USF head coach Kevin Grebin announced Friday evening. 

"We are pleased to announce Ella to our 2022-23 recruiting class," said Grebin. "She had an outstanding high school career with 60 singles wins, state titles and was accomplished in doubles with some 76 total wins. Her tennis skills will contribute significantly to the continuing success of our tennis team."

Hancock, the Rapid City Journal's 2021 "Best of the West" MVP for girls tennis, had a standout high school career for the Lady Comets, as she had a 60-19 singles record and a 76-24 doubles mark. Hancock played in the top flight in singles and doubles all four years of high school and won back-to-back state championships in singles and doubles in her junior and senior seasons.

She was also undefeated in singles (21-0) as a senior and received the Spirit of Max Award that same year. In doubles, she finished 23-4 as a senior.

People are also reading…

During her junior year, she was 19-1 in singles and 19-3 in doubles. She was the state runner-up in singles her sophomore year with an overall 15-6 record with a 12-10 doubles mark.

Hancock, who is homeschooled through Invictus Homeschool, plans to major in Exercise Science and Psychology while at USF. She is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

In 2021, the USF Tennis Team (7-6) advanced to the NSIC Tournament for the sixth time in seven years. The Cougars finished 7-4 in league play and earned the No. 6 seed in the league tourney.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

So much for the Social Security cost-of-living increase. Because of the increased deductions for Medicare and Part D prescriptions, my benefit…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 6

Your Two Cents for Jan. 6

Wouldn't it be great if the county commissioners would lower property taxes 17% instead of raising their salaries another 17% with the new pro…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 4

Your Two Cents for Jan. 4

My dream for 2022 is for the local government to prioritize the needs of the hard-working, tax-paying citizens first.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Hoop dancer brings a new perspective to Rapid City schools

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News