RC Christian's Ella Hancock signing to play tennis at USF

Rapid City Christian senior Ella Hancock, the two-time defending Class A Flight 1 state champion in both singles and doubles, is signing with the University of Sioux Falls to continue her tennis career, USF head coach Kevin Grebin announced Friday evening.

"We are pleased to announce Ella to our 2022-23 recruiting class," said Grebin. "She had an outstanding high school career with 60 singles wins, state titles and was accomplished in doubles with some 76 total wins. Her tennis skills will contribute significantly to the continuing success of our tennis team."

Hancock, the Rapid City Journal's 2021 "Best of the West" MVP for girls tennis, had a standout high school career for the Lady Comets, as she had a 60-19 singles record and a 76-24 doubles mark. Hancock played in the top flight in singles and doubles all four years of high school and won back-to-back state championships in singles and doubles in her junior and senior seasons.

She was also undefeated in singles (21-0) as a senior and received the Spirit of Max Award that same year. In doubles, she finished 23-4 as a senior.

During her junior year, she was 19-1 in singles and 19-3 in doubles. She was the state runner-up in singles her sophomore year with an overall 15-6 record with a 12-10 doubles mark.

Hancock, who is homeschooled through Invictus Homeschool, plans to major in Exercise Science and Psychology while at USF. She is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

In 2021, the USF Tennis Team (7-6) advanced to the NSIC Tournament for the sixth time in seven years. The Cougars finished 7-4 in league play and earned the No. 6 seed in the league tourney.

