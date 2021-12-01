 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

RC Christian's Kieffer named 1st Team All-State; Hill City's Siemonsma makes 2nd Team

Rapid City Christian junior Olivia Kieffer was one of seven student-athletes named to the 2021 South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Class A First Team, released Wednesday morning.

Kieffer, an outside hitter and University of South Dakota basketball commit, topped Class A with 519 kills and added 329 digs to help lead the Comets to a 25-10 record and a berth in the SoDak 16.

Winner's Ellie Brozik was also a First Team selection. The senior outside hitter totaled 405 kills, 89 aces and 329 digs to guide the Warriors to an 18-14 record and an appearance in the SoDak 16.

HC4.jpg (copy)

Hill City senior setter Abby Siemonsma gets a point with a fake set to Maggie Taylor in the Rangers' Class A SoDak 16 victory over Winner on Nov. 9 in Kadoka.

Hill City senior setter Abby Siemonsma made the Second Team after tallying 782 assists, 281 digs and 49 aces to help the Rangers to a 27-9 record and a state tournament berth, where they finished in sixth place.

RC Christian sophomore outside hitter Anna Egge, who picked up 362 kills and 278 digs, and Belle Fourche sophomore outside hitter Mataya Ward both received honorable mentions. 

In Class B, Philip senior outside hitter Copper Lurz was a Second Team selection after leading the Lady Scotties to a 37-1 record and a SoDak 16 berth. She collected 534 kills and 359 digs.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

