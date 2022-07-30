RC Playmakers, Sliders fall in final pool play games at Midwest Regional

The Rapid City Sliders fell 7-3 to Otter Tail Central (Minn.) in the Babe Ruth Midwest Regional at McKeague Field.

The Sliders claimed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth but gave up five runs in the top of the sixth en route to their first loss of the tournament. Rapid City committed five errors in the contest.

Eric Fick earned the win for Otter Tail Central, he pitched a complete game and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with one strikeout and no walks.

Ian Beer suffered the loss in 5 2/3 innings as the starter. He allowed seven runs (two earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

The Sliders return to action on Monday and their opponent will be determined when pool play wraps up on Sunday.

Devils Lake Firebirds (N.D) 23, Rapid City Playmakers 3

The Devils Lake Firebirds defeated the Rapid City Playmakers 23-3 in 4 1/2 innings on Saturday afternoon at McKeague Field.

Devils Lake racked up 23 runs on 18 hits, seven Firebirds finished with at least two hits. Ben Larson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs and Logan Stakke went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs.

Hunter Remmick earned the win in two innings of relief as he allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits.

Aiden Jacobs suffered the loss in one inning as the starter. He surrendered 10 runs (all earned) on eight hits with three walks and one strikeout.