RC Sliders throttle Greater Lynn, Mass. at World Series, advance to semifinals

The Rapid City Sliders are one game away from playing for a national championship.

Behind a light-out performance from pitcher Jackson Dial, the Sliders dominated Greater Lynn, Massachusetts on Thursday for a 10-0 mercy-rule victory to advance to the semifinals of the Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Rapid City will face Pitt County out of Greenville, North Carolina at 2 p.m. MT Friday for a spot in Saturday's title game. Pitt County beat Rapid City 11-1 in pool play Monday.

Dial threw all six innings, allowing three hits while striking out seven and walking just one on 74 pitches and 22 batters faced.

At the plate, eight different Sliders registered hits, led by Ian Beer, who went 2 for 3 with a triple while adding two runs and two RBIs.

B Thompson collected a pair of hits, including a double, and scored two runs with an RBI, while E Wilson tallied two runs and C Morlang picked up a pair of RBIs. Dial also recorded a double.

Rapid City finished with nine hits while striking out nine times and drawing one walk, which came from Morlang.

After three scoreless innings, the Sliders took a 1-0 lead in the fourth before being spurred on by a six-run fifth. They tacked on three more runs in the sixth.