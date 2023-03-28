Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education canceled its Tuesday study session meeting due to a lack of quorum.

Either for a study session or a meeting in which official action may be taken, there must be 4 members in attendance. According to RCAS Community Relations Manager, Bobbi Schaefbauer, the board would not meet this attendance requirement thus cancelation was required.

She said the meeting will be made up as soon as possible though a date has not been clarified yet.

"We are planning on a time that everyone can attend," Schaefbauer said. "We hope to get it reschedule very soon."