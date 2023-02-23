Rapid City Area Schools officials are considering closing Canyon Lake Elementary and consolidating students to other facilities following the failure of the 2020 school bond election.

According to a news release from the school district, the Board of Education will discuss and possibly vote to close the elementary school at a March 7 meeting.

In 2016, RCAS hired MGT Education to conduct a study on all of the district's schools to rate them for building condition and educational sustainability. Scoring the lowest were South Middle School with Canyon Lake Elementary following in a close second.

RCAS Community Relations Manager Bobbi Schaefbauer said students currently attending Canyon Lake Elementary are losing an estimated 30-40 minutes of educational time weekly due to travel between annex buildings and the schools two main buildings. The news release said there are four annex buildings being used on the campus, which are meant for temporary infrastructure for classrooms.

Canyon Lake West was built in 1949 with steam heating. The school has been partially closed with seven classrooms and other spaces unable to be utilized due to lack of temperature control and other building issues.

The news release said to properly install the heating system required, RCAS was quoted more than $1 million. The district said Canyon Lake West only hosts four usable classrooms and the gym/lunchroom area with some heating updates that were able to be done within the district’s budget.

Schaefbauer said another topic of concern with Canyon Lake is safety due to students having to travel distances in-between classes and lunch so frequently. She said the district believes it is unfair to continue to educate children in conditions so unequal to other elementary schools within RCAS.

The bond that failed in 2020 addressed the need to close Canyon Lake. Schaefbauer said RCAS has put off the inevitable and is now having to face the closure.

According to the news release, if the Board of Education votes to close Canyon Lake Elementary, new boundaries for elementary school enrollment will be provided. If approved, current students will be split between Meadowbrook Elementary, Knollwood Elementary, South Canyon Elementary, Pinedale Elementary and General Beadle Elementary.

Additionally, all current Canyon Lake employees will be reassigned to other open positions within the district, the news release said.

RCAS Interim CEO Nicole Swigart issued a statement about the possible closure.

“We cannot continue to put off facing the issues that been around for over a decade within the district. RCAS has reached the point that facilities are failing, and closures have to happen," she said. "This is not how RCAS wanted to solve our building issues, but with the failing bond we now find the district in a lose-lose situation. It is more important than ever to prioritize and support our public schools and the hard decisions they face."

For more information on Rapid City Area Schools’ Board of Education meetings, visit the Board of Education section on the district's website, rcas.org.

All Board of Education meetings are open to the public and can be watched live via the YouTube link on the Rapid City Area Schools’ website. For any questions, call 605-394-4091.