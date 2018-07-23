Rapid City Area Schools has a former teacher for a new board president.
Ron Riherd, a 38-year teaching and coaching veteran, was elected 4-3 as board president against fellow board member Amy Policky. Fellow incumbent board member Kate Thomas and newcomer Curt Pochardt — who replaced outgoing board member Sheryl Kirkeby — were appointed to new terms to the board following the June elections.
Prior to the vote, Riherd was asked by board member Christine Stephensen about his goals for running as president. He replied, "I very seldom come in with a closed mind. I want to know both sides, and I think that's critical."
Earlier in the evening, the board took care of other business. They voted 6-1 to approve a new budget for the 2018-2019 school year and heard from Superintendent Lori Simon about the decision by the state commission of standards last week to approve new graduation standards that had been viewed skeptically among school leadership.
"The intent is to provide more flexibility to districts," said Simon, "and while our lack of school district involvement and rushed timeline for these grad requirements remain, we do know we have students who will benefit from these changes."
Simon also added RCAS may look to add requirements onto the base requirement. South Dakota students will soon be able to pursue new endorsements, showcasing a concentration of classes with a "career" or "honors" focus. However, the base diploma requires fewer classes in math, science, English and social studies — unless a school district intervenes.
Simon's suggestion was warmly received by Stephenson. She spoke about Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson's recent comments during a trip to Rapid City that noted her office will consider the "quality of the schools" when deciding where to install the next generation bombers, a decision that could be a big boost for nearby Ellsworth Air Force Base and the Rapid City region.
"If we can make our high school grad requirements look a little more rigorous and opt-out from that very basic one, I'd love to head in that direction," Stephenson said.
The board also Monday night said goodbye to 17-year school board member Sheryl Kirkeby. For perhaps a last act of defiance, Kirkeby voted against the administration's proposal for a $226 million budget. She noted her frustration with the state's announcement last week that they'd seen a budget surplus of $16.9 million.
"I am extremely disturbed that Governor (Dennis) Daugaard had a summary of the state budget, and while we're taking money out of our reserves, they had an overage and put that (money) back into theirs (reserves)."
She noted with the fall's upcoming gubernatorial elections, there was a new opportunity to vote in a state administration who might look increasingly toward boosting the public, per-dollar support of students Pierre sends to local districts.
Kirkeby, who was a voice for workforce development and a strong advocate for Western Dakota Tech, received a standing ovation from the gallery, including a row composed of her family.