RCAS honors 2020 class graduates

Members of the Rapid City Area Schools senior leadership team and staff at Stevens, Central and Rapid City high schools fanned out across the city starting Wednesday to hand deliver yard signs to recognize graduates from the class of 2020.

Staff from RCAS had yard signs made up for every graduating senior whose final year in the RCAS district was cut short due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The signs include the school's logo and mascot.

Dozens of school district employees picked up signs Wednesday at the three public schools to place in the yards of 830 seniors on track to graduate. All signs will be distributed by Friday.

The RCAS district will hold virtual graduation ceremonies on Sunday, June 7. The ceremonies will air on Black Hills Fox and on the television station's website, blackhillsfox.com.

The virtual ceremony for graduates from Central will start at 12 p.m. Stevens' graduation ceremony will begin at approximately 1 p.m. followed by the ceremony for Rapid City High School at approximately 2 p.m.

