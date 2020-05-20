RCAS honors 2020 class graduates

×
Dr. Lori Simon, Superintendent of the Rapid City Area Schools district, carries signs recognizing the graduating Class of 2020 to a car Wednesday at Stevens High School. Staff from from Rapid City’s public schools and RCAS district staff will be place the signs in the yards of the Class of 2020 from Stevens, Central and Rapid City high schools who were set to graduate Sunday before ceremonies were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Synova Nicolaisen, director of Human Resources for the Rapid City Area Schools district, loads signs recognizing 2020 graduates into a pickup Wednesday at Stevens High School. Staff from from Rapid City’s public schools and RCAS district staff are placing the signs in the yards of graduates from Stevens, Central and Rapid City high schools who were set to graduate Sunday before ceremonies were postponed due to the coronavirus.
A volunteer from the Rapid City Area Schools district waits for her distribution list and signs that she’ll put in the yards of high school seniors in the graduating Class of 2020 on Wednesday at Stevens High School in Rapid City. Staff from from Rapid City’s public schools and RCAS district staff will be place the signs in the yards of the Class of 2020 from Stevens, Central and Rapid City high schools who were set to graduate Sunday before ceremonies were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal).
Members of the Rapid City Area Schools senior leadership team and staff at Stevens, Central and Rapid City high schools fanned out across the city starting Wednesday to hand deliver yard signs to recognize graduates from the class of 2020.
Staff from RCAS had yard signs made up for every graduating senior whose final year in the RCAS district was cut short due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The signs include the school's logo and mascot.
Dozens of school district employees picked up signs Wednesday at the three public schools to place in the yards of 830 seniors on track to graduate. All signs will be distributed by Friday.
The RCAS district will hold virtual graduation ceremonies on Sunday, June 7. The ceremonies will air on Black Hills Fox and on the television station's website, blackhillsfox.com.
The virtual ceremony for graduates from Central will start at 12 p.m. Stevens' graduation ceremony will begin at approximately 1 p.m. followed by the ceremony for Rapid City High School at approximately 2 p.m.
