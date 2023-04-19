The Rapid City Area School Board of Education passed a policy during Tuesday's meeting that lessens voting restrictions required to pass a measure.

The policy relates to District Code: BEDF that previously required a majority of the total number of members elect to carry a motion. The new policy requires a majority of present voting members to carry a measure.

The new policy passed without discussion or objection from any board members.

This comes after the board's last public meeting on April 4, when a measure failed to reach the majority requirement of four affirmative votes of the seven total members. The measure regarded a contentious new policy that governs how books are added, challenged and subsequently removed from school libraries.

Board members Kate Thomas, Deb Baker and Jim Hansen voted to pass the motion and members Jamie Clapham and Michael Birkeland voted against; the defining vote was that of Troy Carr, who abstained. Clay Colombe was absent.

Board President Kate Thomas correctly declared that the vote had failed during the meeting, but a day later told the Journal she had misspoke and the measure had actually passed.

"Bishop Carr’s abstention vote does not count as a vote," Thomas said. "Therefore, the motion did pass with a 3-2 majority."

But after reviewing the district's policies with in-house staff, she corrected herself again.

“Upon closer review of our Board policy, the motion regarding library resources did fail last night. Our Board policy, while permissible, is more restrictive than that required under State law relating to the official action of the Board," Thomas said. "State law and our board policy conflict with the definition of what 'majority' means. We hope to remedy this in the near future.”

The South Dakota Codified State Law Thomas referred to is 13-8-10 which States:

"A majority of the members of the school board constitutes a quorum for the purpose of conducting business. Any board action may be taken if it is approved by the majority of the members voting."

The misunderstanding of voting procedure is understandable considering the contradictory language of school board policy and those outlined in South Dakota law, Clapham said. Before the new voting policy was passed during this week's meeting, Clapham said the motivation for the new school board voting policy was to match the law.

"Our policy was in contradiction with state law policy and those two need to be congruent," Clapham said. "The change is so the policies are consistent and clear."

The new policy also includes language that prohibits members from voting on measures in which they have direct pecuniary interest. If a board member has an identifiable conflict of interest, at least two-thirds of the board may vote to prohibit the member from voting on the matter.