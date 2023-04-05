A motion to adopt the district's new policy that governs how books are added, challenged and subsequently removed from school libraries failed to pass its second reading Tuesday during the Rapid City Area School Board of Education's meeting.

Had the policy been approved, the new revision would have been adopted into practice since it had already passed its first reading. Board members Kate Thomas, Deb Baker and Jim Hansen voted to pass the motion Tuesday and members Jamie Clapham and Michael Birkeland voted against; the defining vote was that of Troy Carr, who abstained. Clay Colombe was absent for both meetings.

Board President Kate Thomas declared that the vote had failed during this week's meeting, but a day later told the Journal she had misspoke and the measure actually passed.

"Bishop Carr’s abstention vote does not count as a vote," Thomas said. "Therefore, the motion did pass with a 3-2 majority."

The misunderstanding of defining characteristics of a majority warranted a meeting with in-house council.

“Upon closer review of our Board policy, the motion regarding library resources did fail last night. Our Board policy, while permissible, is more restrictive than that required under State law relating to the official action of the Board," Thomas said. "State law and our board policy conflict with the definition of what 'majority' means. We hope to remedy this in the near future.”

Carr's defining decision to abstain was different from the first reading when he chose to pass the new library policy. During questioning with the Director of Teaching, Learning, and Innovation, Valerie Seales, and the Interim Assistant Superintendent, Mike Talley, Carr expressed his concerns and why he had changed his vote.

Seales said a library resource has not been challenged in decades and confirmed the move to revise the current library policies was not because of public outcry, but because her and Talley were conducting a review of all instruction policies.

Thomas added the revision was brought to the board, "very quickly to make some language changes."

"We do plan on making the rubrics better, more friendly and more efficient for staff and for the community," she said. "That's coming, but we need more time or a couple of different meetings."

Since edits are still to be made, Carr said the board should table the motion until the revision is completed, because there is no evidence that the current policies do not work.

"I'm going to support the current policy until somebody can factually and evidentially say this policy doesn't work. In my mind, [the new revision] isn't ready to be presented to me for vote when we already are acknowledging that there are major issues with it," he said.

Issues with the proposed library management policies center on the preemptive removal of contested books from school libraries during the monthslong review method set forth by the American Library Association. Complaints about library books are handled according to the associated policy that outlines five increasingly involved levels of procedures a complainant parent or guardian must follow to ensure their concerns are adequately considered by school staff.

If the new revision were to pass, board members and the public had requested there be a time limitation added for contested books to prevent the possibility of a complainant repetitively contesting library material to effectively ban them from a school library. Thomas informed the Journal the addition of a time limitation would be difficult because it would change the process for responding to complaints, but was intended to be included by the next school year.

Contrary to Seales opinion, board member Deb Baker said she knew of an instance where a parent recently challenged a book and the procedure for responding to complaints was not correctly followed.

"It wasn't resolved. All we're asking is to be able to pull the book for a short period of time while it's being reviewed," Baker said. "The review process can take a long time, but it's about protecting our kids from pornography, period."

After confirming with Baker that the example she gave was under a different superintendent administration, Carr said the responsibility would lie on the individuals who did not properly follow the policy — revising the policy would do little to approach the issues of her example.

According to the current policy, "books that are found in school libraries are selected by library media specialists with input from certified staff, students and parents...The final selection is made by the library media specialists in each school...Reputable, unbiased, professionally prepared selection aids are used by library media specialists to guide them in their selections...The value of a work should be examined as a whole and given greater weight than individual words, phrases or passages...School libraries should provide resources that serve diverse backgrounds, interests, maturity levels and reading levels of each student."

The continued library policy edits will start with the department of Teaching, Learning and Innovation, which drafted the original proposal, Thomas said.