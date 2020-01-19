RCAS School Bond Explained: The real facts

There is a fair amount of misinformation floating around regarding the structure of the upcoming school bond. The notion that the Board of Education can arbitrarily increase the mill rate or tax whenever they want is unequivocally false. The District only has the ability to levy the fixed dollar amount to service the debt in a given year. It can never levy more than the debt payment owed that year.

In the highly unlikely event that the entire tax base depreciates, and the bond obligation could not be met, only then could the Board increase the mill rate in order to meet its debt obligation. However, the Board could also choose to cover the “gap” with its Capital Outlay dollars. The Board has publicly stated that its strategy would be to hold the levy at 85 cents and cover any supplemental debt service required with Capital Outlay dollars, unless it was not financially possible to do so.

It’s worth noting that the 10-year average valuation increase for the District is more than 3 percent, which included a recessionary period, and for the past six years the average has been more than 5 percent. If the tax base grows at a faster rate than predicted, the levy amount would likely decrease.

Here are some other facts about the structure of the bond: