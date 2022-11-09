RCAS sends 3 to the next level on Signing Day

Rapid City Area Schools had three senior student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to participate in collegiate sports during signing ceremonies Wednesday afternoon.
Misti Schlabach, a Class AA state qualifier in cross country for Rapid City Central, as well as in state track and field in the 800-meter run and the 1600, signed her NLI to run cross country for Chadron State in Chadron, Nebraska next fall.
Audrey Sillanpaa, a forward/midfielder for Rapid City Stevens, signer her NLI to play soccer up the road at Black Hills State.
Tanna Phares, who tied for third in the Class AA girls golf state tournament this spring, inked with the University of Sioux Falls women's golf program.