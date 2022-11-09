 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIGNING DAY

RCAS sends 3 to the next level on Signing Day

RCAS Signings

Left: Rapid City Central senior Misti Schlabach (center) signs her National Letter of Intent to run cross country for Chadron State during a ceremony Wednesday. Right: Rapid City Stevens senior Audrey Sillanpaa (left) signed her NLI to play soccer for Black Hills State and senior Tanna Phares signer her NLI to play golf for the University of Sioux Falls.  

 Courtesy photos

Rapid City Area Schools had three senior student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to participate in collegiate sports during signing ceremonies Wednesday afternoon.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Misti Schlabach, a Class AA state qualifier in cross country for Rapid City Central, as well as in state track and field in the 800-meter run and the 1600, signed her NLI to run cross country for Chadron State in Chadron, Nebraska next fall.

Audrey Sillanpaa, a forward/midfielder for Rapid City Stevens, signer her NLI to play soccer up the road at Black Hills State.

Tanna Phares, who tied for third in the Class AA girls golf state tournament this spring, inked with the University of Sioux Falls women's golf program.

Tags

