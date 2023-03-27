Come September the Rapid City Area School district will end its school health professionals program as the COVID-era federal funding used to pay for the positions ends.

Health assistants that were implemented during COVID to help address health and safety concerns in Rapid City area schools were paid for by the U.S. Department of Education with the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER). After being extended multiple times, the economic stimulus program will end later this year. RCAS Community Relations Manager Bobbi Schaefbauer said the district does not have the financial means to continue employing the health professionals.

"With that ESSER funding concluding in September of this year, RCAS does not have the budget to continue the Health Assistant position," Schaefbauer said. "Our Board of Education approved using these funds to hire the health assistant positions with the understanding that the position was temporary while funds were available."

One nurse and 11 health assistants were hired with ESSER funds. Currently, a nurse and a health assistant serve two designated schools ensuring there is a health professional on all school grounds at all times. The removal of district health assistants would revert health operations in schools to before COVID when one nurse was responsible for two designated schools that are close in proximity.

If there is a health issue with a student, typically office secretaries step in to aid the student until a nurse arrives.

The ESSER is a $190 billion program which was originally created by the U.S. federal government under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) which gave $13 billion to schools to assist with creating healthy learning environments, return students to classrooms, and address local needs.

The ESSER fund was prolonged twice with additional funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) known as ESSER 2.0. Passed on December 27, 2020, the stimulus bill provided an additional $54.3 billion in relief funds to K-12 public education. A third round of relief funding, ESSER 3.0, sent $122 billion to K-12 public education on March 11, 2021 through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

RCAS was awarded the second most ESSER funding of South Dakota schools districts behind the Oglala Lakota County School District. $62.5 million total ESSER funds were awarded to RCAS, $4.5 million from the CARES Act, $17.9 million from the CRRSA and $40.1 million from ARPA.

Of the $600 million total ESSER funds given to the South Dakota Department of Education 37% has been spent.