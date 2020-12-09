RCCH's Olivia Kieffer coached by both mother (volleyball) and father (basketball)

Coach's comments: "Our biggest challenge this year will be the same as last year, generating enough offense to compliment our defense. We struggled to finish around the hoop and our range was limited. From what I have witnessed thus far this year, our girls have really put in the time individually on improving their offensive skill set. We have got to find a way to increase our scoring output. Having the additions of Jadyn Walton and Alyssa Koffler and the experience from last year-s returning members will help. Our numbers are down for various reasons, but the ones that have come out are a very close-knit and dedicated group. As was the case last year, STM and Hill City have very talented and well coached teams and I expect them to be at the top again this year. I wish STM, Hill City, and Red Cloud would have gotten a chance to play at the State “A's” last year. Those were three great teams from our area. RC Christian, Belle Fourche, and Custer were young last year and return a number key players. Lead-Deadwood lost some key players but has a number of younger players moving up to help fill the void."