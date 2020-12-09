RCCH's Olivia Kieffer coached by both mother (volleyball) and father (basketball)

Just a few weeks removed from the end of her volleyball season, Olivia Kieffer is gearing up for her sophomore campaign with the Rapid City Christian girls' basketball team.
In years past, she would finish up a volleyball season that was coached by her mother, Elizabeth Kieffer, before moving on to basketball under AJ Trennepohl. This year is a bit different, however, as the new Lady Comets basketball head coach isn't only a familiar face to the program, but a very familiar face to Olivia.
Joe Kieffer, Olivia's father, has taken over the reigns of the Rapid City Christian squad after serving as an assistant last season, meaning Olivia is transitioning from being coached by her mother to being coached by her father. While some may consider it a curious situation or find it problematic, Olivia doesn't see it that way.
“I really enjoy it, and they both bring super different things, but awesome things,” Olivia, a 5-foot-10 guard, said of her parents. “It's a good change, but I feel so blessed to be able to be coached by both of them.”
Joe is no stranger to coaching his daughter, as he's taught her the game since she was in second grade. High school basketball is, of course, different than elementary and middle school basketball, and he said he recognizes the different approaches to it, especially as the program leader. He is grateful their dynamic does work.
“Thankfully, we have a really good relationship or else it could get really awkward,” he said with a chuckle. “She says she really enjoys it. She really likes that. Growing up as a coach's kid, there's a lot of pluses to it and a lot of minuses to it, but we hope the pluses outweigh all those minuses.”
Joe said he's taught Olivia that her last name and her connection to the coaching staff doesn't guarantee her anything in sports, and that she needs to earn everything on her own merits. In response, he added, she's done just that.
“Olivia's a very driven player,” he said. “She doesn't need her parents to coach her to get to where she's at. She's got that mindset, and she likes to be challenged and she appreciates the hard work it takes.”
Her father and mother have a few differences in coaching styles and methods, Olivia said, but it's mostly similar. While they push their players to work hard, they always look for places to lighten things up.
“They both hold us all to a super high standard, but both practices are always really fun,” she said of volleyball and basketball. “We find a way to have fun.”
Under Trennepohl, the Lady Comets finished the 2019-20 season one game over .500 and were knocked out of postseason contention following a close 63-58 loss to Lead-Deadwood in the Region 8 tournament.
Heading into this season, Joe Kieffer said he and Trennepohl decided to swap coaching duties as Trennepohl takes on more full-time administrative responsibilities with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the two discussed the future of girls' basketball at Rapid City Christian.
“We talked about the level of accountability the program should get to, and we just mutually agreed that it might be better if we switched roles, so that's what we did,” Joe Kieffer said. “You have to switch your mindset as a coach because the assistant's role is very different from the head coach's role, and so I switched mindsets, got excited about it and here we are.”
He wants to put the program on the map in terms of being a perennial contender, especially with RC Christian, a Class A school, moving to the Black Hills Conference next season. While they compete against strong teams, he said his squad's typical Class B slate — seven of their 16 scheduled opponents hail from Class B — has them lagging in their endeavor to develop a “true program.”
For the 2020-21 season, the Lady Comets are emphasizing outworking their opponents, and outrebounding them.
“You can only have so many things you-re going to focus on, and that's definitely what we-re going to focus on,” Joe Kieffer said. “We don't have a lot of experience with girls playing in offseasons, so our basketball IQ as a team is lower than a lot of opponents, but you can really make up for that with a little attitude and a little effort.”
Morgan Swarthout, a 5-foot-9 senior forward, said her team isn't focused on wins and losses but simply playing their best. If they're able to fix some of last season's pitfalls, however, positive results could happen.
“Definitely talking with each other and really communicating on defense, and then rebounding as well, making sure we're finding our girls and boxing them out,” Swarthout said. “If we can do that, we'll have a good chance at winning some games.”
Olivia Kieffer said the Lady Comets' success this season will depend on cohesion, with players knowing their assignments, reading the game, but not acting like “robots” on the court.
“I think we can win a lot of games this year, but that's not really where our focus is,” she said. “We're just trying to go out there and focus; be the best we can and just execute what we know how to execute.”
Rapid City Christian opens the season at 1 p.m. Saturday against Philip at Hart Ranch.
Girls
St Thomas More Cavaliers
Head coach: Brandon Kandolin, 21 seasons.
Last year: 20-2
Returning starters: Haleigh Timmer, 5-10, Sr., 22.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.2 stl, 3.2 ast; Jenna Jacobson, 5-3, Sr., 4.5 ppg, 1.2 reb, 1.0 stl, 1.2 ast; Mairin Duffy, 5-10, Jr., 7.1 ppg, 3.0 reb, 1.4stl, 1.5ast.
Others to watch: Scarlet Grimshaw, 5-5, Soph.; Reese Ross, 6-0, soph.; Jada Mollman, 5-10, soph.; Gabby Robbins, 5-6, Soph.
Coach's comments: "We lost four seniors from last year-s squad, but with injuries piling up some young girls got a lot of experience. The three returning starters will provide for some stability and experience. We will look to continue putting pressure defensively and hope that will provide for some easy scoring. We will have good length that will help not only on the defensive side of the ball but hopefully offensively. We have an incredibly tough schedule this year with only five home games, and traveling to play a lot of top tough teams from around the area and state."
Hot Springs Bison
Head coach: Mike Remington
Last year: 1-20, Lost to Hill City in the first round
Returning starters: Kaitie Harris, 5-8, Sr., 9 ppg, 5 rpg; Rachel Rickenbach, 5-10, Jr, 5 ppg., 4 rpg.
Others to watch: Kambree Maciejewski, 5-4, Soph.; Abby Kerr, 5-7, Soph.; Candra Maciejewski, 5-6, Jr.; Jadyn Walton, 5-8, Jr.; Megan Sanders 5-8, Jr.; Alyssa Koffler 5-6, Soph.; Brooke Harkless, 5-6, Jr.
Coach's comments: "Our biggest challenge this year will be the same as last year, generating enough offense to compliment our defense. We struggled to finish around the hoop and our range was limited. From what I have witnessed thus far this year, our girls have really put in the time individually on improving their offensive skill set. We have got to find a way to increase our scoring output. Having the additions of Jadyn Walton and Alyssa Koffler and the experience from last year-s returning members will help. Our numbers are down for various reasons, but the ones that have come out are a very close-knit and dedicated group. As was the case last year, STM and Hill City have very talented and well coached teams and I expect them to be at the top again this year. I wish STM, Hill City, and Red Cloud would have gotten a chance to play at the State “A's” last year. Those were three great teams from our area. RC Christian, Belle Fourche, and Custer were young last year and return a number key players. Lead-Deadwood lost some key players but has a number of younger players moving up to help fill the void."
Belle Fourche Broncs
Head coach: Bill Burr, ninth season.
Last year: 14-8
Returning starters; Bella Jensen, 5-10, Sr.; Kaylin Garza, 5-11, Jr.; Dylan Stedillie, 5-6, Soph.
Others to watch: Jasmyn Jensen, 5-3, Sr.; Hayley Wilbur, 5-11, Sr.; Kylee Crago, 5-6, Sr.; Chloe Crago, 5-5, Soph.; McKenzie Lyons, 5-5, Jr.; Dru Keegan, 5-4, Jr.; Tia Williamson, 5-9, Soph.; Grace Clooten, 5-10, Soph.; Charlie Henwood, 5-5, Soph.
Coach's comments: "This season we should be extremely competitive and be able to play deep into our bench. We have a great supportive group, and they like to compete in the gym. Offensively we have been working on improving our ball handling, shooting and ball passing. Defensively we are working on playing solid team defense, backside help and lots of communicating on the floor. We know for us to be successful we must be able to play solid defense and create some points off turnovers.
"The conference will competitive this season. I would say that STM and Hill City, who both made the state tournament last season, will be the teams to beat. Whoever we play Custer, Spearfish, Sturgis, Douglas, Lead/Deadwood, Hot Springs, and Rapid City Christian, we will have to bring our A game. We do not see an easy game on the schedule it will be an incredibly competitive season.
Winner Lady Warriors
Head coach: Larry Aaker, eighth year
Last year: 22-0
Returning starters: Bella Swedlund, 5-8, Jr., 20.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2.8 spg; Kalla Bertram, 5-8, Sr., 13.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.6 apg, 3.2 spg; Maggie LaCompte, 5-8, Sr.; 6 ppg; Kelsey Sachtjen, 5-10, Jr., 3.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg.
Others to watch: Ellie Brozik, 5-8, Jr.; Katherine Jankauskas, 5-7, Sr.; Shannon Calhoon, 6-0, Sr.; Jenna Hammerbeck, 5-9, Jr.; Joselin Kludt, 5-5, Soph; Ava Craven, 5-11, 8th.
Coach's comments: "We feel like our schedule will prepare us for the post-season. As always, we hope to be playing our best basketball during the post-season."
Custer Wildcats
Head coach: Mick Patzlaff, third season.
Last year: 8-13
Returning starter: Kellyn Kortemeyer, 6-2, Jr.
Others to watch: Anna Lewis 5-11 Sr; Kaitlyn Spring 5-7 Sr; Allyson Cass 5-8 So.; Allie Kelley 5-4 So.; Alice Sedlacek 5-9 So.; Ramsey Karim 5-5 So.; Bailey Cass 5-9 Fr.
Coach's comments: "We could be much improved, as most of these players have been playing varsity ball for three years. We lost a very good player for the season (Josey Wahlstrom). We had two good players, the Cass sisters, move into our district."
Hill City Rangers
Head coach: Wade Ginsbach, fourth season.
Last year: 18-5
Returning starters: Kadyn Comer, 5-4, Sr, four-year starter.; Hailey Wathen, 5-8, Sr., three-year starter; Whitney Edwards, 5-10, Jr., four-year starter; Abby Siemonsma Jr., 5-8, Jr., four-year starter.
Others to watch: Maggie Taylor 6-2, Fr.; Macie Wathen 5-8, Soph.; Allie Clemetson, 5-8, Sr.
Coach’s comments: "We will be tested early and often this season. We look forward the challenges that await us, but need to find some consistency in our game in order to be competitive in the BHC."
Boys
St. Thomas More Cavaliers
Head coach: Dave Hollenbeck, 25th season.
Last year's record: 19-2, ranked No. 1, seeded No. 1
Returning starter: Ryan Wojcik, 6-2, Sr., 6.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg.
Others to watch: Charlie Larson, 6-3, Sr.; Ben Feist, 6-2, Sr.; Jack Green, 6-2, Sr.; Cade Kandolin, 5-11, Jr.; Ethan Burnett, 5-10, Jr.
Coach's comments: "We are looking forward to another challenging season with a difficult schedule. We've had a number players put in a solid off-season considering the conditions. We're hopeful by the end of the season to have developed our young and inexperienced roster into a competitive team."
Custer Wildcats
Head coach: Paul Kelley, sixth season.
Last year: 16-7 (Lost to Crow Creek in SoDak 16).
Returning starters: Jace Kelley, 6-2, Sr., 19.5 ppg, 6 rpg, 3 spg; Dustyn Fish, 6-1, Sr., 8.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.7 spg; Daniel Sedlacek, 6-1 Sr., 7.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg; Gage Tennyson, 6-4 Jr., 4.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg.
Others to watch: Gunner Prior, 5-11, Sr. 3.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg; Kaleb Wragge 6-0, Sr., 1.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg, Gavin Klein, 5-10 Sr., Ashton Dekker, 5-11, Sr., Sawyer Schramm, 6-3, Jr., Tristen Schelske, 6-1, Jr.
Coach's comments: "We feel that we have a solid group of players who can compete with anyone we play. Expectations are high since we return the majority of our scoring from last year's team that made it to the SoDak 16. We need to get better on the defensive side of the ball if we want to be where we want to be by the end of the season."
Hot Springs Bison
Head coach: Aaron Noteboom, ninth season.
Last year: 4-17
Returning starter: Wrider Allison, 6-3 Sr.
Others to watch: Benny Benson, 6-3, Sr., Braden Grill, 6-4, Jr; Cade Lockhart, 5-10 Jr.; Trace Deboer, 6-2, Jr; Preston Iverson, 5-4, Soph; Landon Iverson, 5-4 Soph.; Camron Maciejewski, 5-10 Fr; Matt Close, 5-7, Fr.
Coach's comments: "We are looking forward to this season and grateful to have the opportunity to play basketball. This season we have a good mix of experienced upperclassmen and young talented players that got valuable varsity minutes last year. As always, we will look to improve as the season progresses and strive to be competitive in both Region 8 and the Black Hills Conference."
Rapid City Christian Comets
Head coach: Kyle Courtney, seventh season.
Last year: 12-10, lost in Region semifinal to STM; co-champions of the Western Great Plains Conference.
Returning starters: Sam Schlabach, 6-2, Sr., 12.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 39.4 % 3pt; Mitch Heidecker (6th man last year), 6-1, Jr., 5.7, ppg, 10.1 rpg;
Others to watch: Presley Myers, 5-9, Sr., 2.7 ppg; Bennett Selfridge, 5-11, Sr.; Davin Compton, 5-11, Sr.; Carson Glassbrenner, 6-4, Jr., 3.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg; Avery Wipf, 6-0, Jr., 2.9 ppg; Jackson DiBona, 6-1, Jr., 1.7 ppg; Trace Trainor, 5-9, Jr.; Ian Clewley, 6-6, Jr., (injured all of last year); Sam Fischer, 5-11, Soph.; Wilson Kieffer, 6-0, Fr.
Coach's comments: "We graduated four seniors who were starters last year. This year's group is very junior and senior heavy. It is one of the more athletic groups we have had at RCCS on the boys' side in a few years. We have decent size this year, but will likely need to rely on our quickness. We have a lot of juniors who saw back up time at the varsity level as sophomores last year, so we will need them to prove themselves right away. We have a large number of kids out this year who genuinely enjoy the game of basketball and playing together and embrace the process of getting better. I am optimistic that we will have very good depth, which I think will be important this year. I feel we have the potential to have a very solid year, but we will have to continue to work hard to improve and to strive to build a great culture every day."
Belle Fourche Broncs
Head coach: Clay Pottorff, sixth season.
Last year: 12-9, lost to Custer in Region 8A Semis
Returning starters: Brextin Garza-Clarkson, 5-11, Sr., 4.5 pp, 2.9 rpg, 1.5 apg; Aiden Giffin, 6-3, Jr., 9.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.1 bpg. All-Black Hills Conference Honorable Mention.
Others to watch: Lan Fuhrer, 6-2, Sr., 1.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg; Logan Goeders, 6-2, Sr., 2.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg; Gage Kracht, 5-10, Sr., 2.3 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.5 spg; Anthony Budmayr, 5-11, Soph.; Gabe Heck, 5-10, Jr.; Ryker Audiss, 6-3, Jr.
Coach's comments: "The Broncs are excited to compete this winter. A strong class graduated last year leaving opportunity for players to step into new roles. We're hoping to build off a 12-9 season that ended with a tough loss down in Custer in the Region 8A semis. We're continuing to put in the work necessary to live up to the legacy of past great Belle Fourche Bronc basketball teams."
Winner Warriors
Head coach: Brett Gardner, seventh season.
Last year: 16-6
Returning starters: Brad Fritz, 6-2, Sr., 27.5 ppg; Blake Volmer, 6-1, Soph.
Others to watch: Evan Farner, 5-11, Sr.; Jackson Vesely, 6-1, Jr.k Landon Thieman, 5-10, Jr.; Ethan Bartels, 6-2, Soph; Elijah Peterson, 6-0 Jr.; Slade Cournoyer, 6-0, Jr.
Coach's comments: "We must replace a really good senior class with new pieces. We are excited for our guys to step up into new roles to compliment Brady Fritz. Practices will be very competitive as we have multiple spots up for grabs. We will look to defend and rebound and be playing our best basketball come tournament time."
Bennett County Warriors
Head coach: Nick Redden, third season.
Last year: 4-16
Returning starters: Tristin Richards, 5-8, Jr., 8 ppg, 3 apg.
Others to watch: Sam Byrne, 6-2, Sr.; Alonzo Lamont, 6-3, Jr.; Deryck Two Bulls, 5-8, Jr.
Coach's comments: "This season will be interesting for everyone with games being changed/cancelled, players transferring, and all of the restrictions."
Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers
Head coach: Travis Rogers, fourth season.
Last year: 6-14
Returning starters: TK Rainey, 6-2, Sr.; Mekieh Honn, 6-3, Sr.; Rocke Rainey, 6-1, Jr..
Others to watch: Crew Rainey, 6-0, Soph.; James Pierce, 5-10, Soph.
Coach-s comments: "We're a young team with a shallow bench. But we're a hard-working athletic team and will put a lot of emphasis on defense."
Hill City Rangers
Head coach: Nate Bayne, second season (sixth year with program).
Last year: 5-16.
Returning starters: Kobe Main, 6-0, Jr., 13 ppg, 2 apg; Austin Groven, 5-10, Sr., 4 ppg, 1 apg; Willy Walther, 6-1, Jr., 6 ppg, 6 rpg.; Erick Jorgensen, 6-7, Fr., 3 ppg, 2 rpg.
Others to watch: Grant Sullivan, 6-1, Sr.; Jovani Sanchez, 6-2, Jr.; Nathaniel Pumpkin Seed, 6-2, Jr.
Coach's comments: "A senior and junior led group returning four starters. We look forward to fulfilling some of the promise we showed last season. We have a hungry team that feels it has something to prove."
