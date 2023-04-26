About half a dozen leaders from the Bureau of Land Management joined local firefighters and residents at a community center on Tuesday in Woodridge — a subdivision nestled between Skyline Drive and Mount Rushmore Road in Rapid City — to talk about the work veterans have done to lower wildfire risk in the area.

The BLM-funded Rapid City Veterans Wildland Mitigation Crew has operated for 10 years. In 2022, BLM renewed their agreement with the Rapid City Fire Department to fund the seasonal crew, which provides employment opportunities for veterans and fire risk mitigation for the community.

“It has always been a shining star of the type of work that the BLM tries to support,” said Chris Barth, the BLM Montana/Dakotas Wildland Fire Community Assistance program lead. Barth traveled from the BLM office in Billings.

The visit was a chance for the RCFD to showcase the work the Rapid City Veterans Wildland Mitigation Crew has done at Woodridge and other communities in Rapid City that sit within the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI).

The WUI is the line, area or zone where structures and other human development meet or intermingle with undeveloped wildland or vegetative fuels, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Woodridge fits the description. Located on the side of the hills above Rapid City, the neighborhood is graced with wildlife, ponderosa pines and views of the prairie stretching east from the city.

The location — although convenient and pleasant — is one of the areas at a higher risk for fires in a city already more vulnerable than 87% of communities in the United States.

Since the renewal of the agreement with BLM, the crew has completed 102 treatment acres in Woodridge.

Lt. Eric O'Connor of the Rapid City Fire Department Fire and Life Safety Division and Wildland Fire oversees the seasonal crews. He explained treatment acres are not necessarily the same as a “footprint” acre. When more than one treatment is applied to an area, the acreage is counted more than once when calculating treatment acres.

“(Woodridge) is a perfect example of reducing the fire load and the fire risk within the community by reducing the amount of vegetation in the neighborhood. For example, just cutting and removing excessive trees, mowing the grass and brush back,” O’Connor said.

“I’ve lived here for almost 20 years, so I’ve seen a lot of overgrowth. It’s nice to have that cleared out and feel safe again,” said Woodridge Homeowners Association President Patty Tlustos.

In the past 10 years, the crew has applied 1,000 acres of treatment in Rapid City, O’Connor said. In that time, 22 veterans have participated in the program, including Jeremy Atwell, who’s now a full-time firefighter at the Rapid City Fire Department.

Atwell served in the Army until 2010 and worked two seasons on a different veterans crew, also funded by the BLM, on the west coast. In April 2022, he and his family moved to Rapid City, and he joined the Rapid City crew before going full time with the municipal side of the department.

“I loved it,” Atwell said. “Lt. O’Connor is a great guy to work for. I just love being out in the woods. He’d take me out somewhere, line me out on what needs to be done, and then he would head back to the office. And we’d just do our thing just out in the woods, beautiful scenery, cutting down trees and all that.”

The majority of the trees the crew cuts down are brought to a chipper, which grinds the trees into small pieces. Those pieces are taken to the landfill and used for compost or other purposes.

Chipping the trees and removing the material is an alternative to burn piles, which can be a “buffet” for invasive beetles, according to Bureau of Indian Affairs Pine Ridge Agency Forestry Aid Justin Bauer, who worked on the veterans crew for five seasons before joining the BIA.