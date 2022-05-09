RCPD and sheriff's office assist FBI

The Pennington County's Sheriff's Office and the Rapid City Police Department assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation with a case in east Rapid City on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple sheriff's vehicles, RCPD cruisers and undercover vehicles were observed near Knecht Lumber at State Highway 44 and Sedivy Lane around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff's office and RCPD confirmed they were asked to assist the FBI. Both offices confirmed the situation is an FBI case, but did not comment on details. An FBI spokesperson said the bureau does not confirm or deny investigations.

"We always work with each other. It's just how we do things," said Helene Duhamel, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office public information officer.

