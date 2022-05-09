 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RCPD and sheriff's office assist FBI

FBI situation

Rapid City police officers and Pennington County Sheriff's deputies assist in an Federal Bureau of Investigation case near State Highway 44 and Sedivy Lane in east Rapid City on Saturday. The FBI did not comment on the case, but police and the sheriff's office confirmed they were asked to support the bureau. 

 Shalom Baer Gee, Journal staff

The Pennington County's Sheriff's Office and the Rapid City Police Department assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation with a case in east Rapid City on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple sheriff's vehicles, RCPD cruisers and undercover vehicles were observed near Knecht Lumber at State Highway 44 and Sedivy Lane around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff's office and RCPD confirmed they were asked to assist the FBI. Both offices confirmed the situation is an FBI case, but did not comment on details. An FBI spokesperson said the bureau does not confirm or deny investigations.  

"We always work with each other. It's just how we do things," said Helene Duhamel, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office public information officer. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

