The Rapid City Police Department arrested two people for driving under the influence following a hit-and-run Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m., police received a report of a SUV that had struck a parked car while travelling eastbound on West Saint Cloud Street. Witnesses provided a vehicle description, driver description and license plate number for the vehicle.

Police were able to locate the vehicle shortly thereafter in the parking lot at 1012 Sioux San Drive, and made contact with 36-year-old Regina Christiansen of Rapid City, who was sitting in the driver's seat. Officers noted her slurred speech and the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle.

A female in the passenger seat, identified as 19-year-old Cante Dubray of Black Hawk, matched the description of the individual who was operating the vehicle at the time of the initial crash.

During the investigation, police determined that Dubray was the driver responsible for the crash, but later switched seats with Christiansen prior to contact with law enforcement. A witness was brought to the scene and positively identified Dubray as the driver who struck the parked vehicle.

Following a DUI investigation, both Christiansen and Dubray were determined to be too impaired to safely operate a motor vehicle. Dubray was placed under arrest for DUI and hit-and-run, while Christiansen was placed under arrest for DUI and no proof of insurance.

Both were transported to the Pennington County Jail.