RCPD asks for help identifying ‘smash and grab’ suspects

The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a total of five break-ins taking place throughout the early morning hours of April 19. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects responsible for a burglary/theft at 3851 Eglin Street.

Police were called to the address at around 5:15 a.m. Sunday for a belated report of a burglary. When they arrived, police observed that one of the business’s windows had been broken out. Police reviewed surveillance footage which showed a male suspect throw a rock through the window. He is seen grabbing several bottles of liquor before handing them to a female. The two suspects then flee to a nearby vehicle.

The male suspect is described as Native American, in his early 20’s, with short black hair, wearing a black sweatshirt and a gold necklace.

The female is described as Native American in her late teens to early 20s, with long black hair, and a large white jacket.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a mid-2000s Chevrolet Trailblazer, dark in color.

Anyone with any information about this incident or the identity of the suspects should contact Det. Andrew Kimbell at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

