RCPD investigating early morning pursuit with stolen vehicle

The Rapid City Police Department is currently investigating a vehicle crash that occurred at Mt. Rushmore Road and St. Joseph Street at approximately 5:20 a.m., Sunday.

During the early morning hours of May 10, a reported hit and run accident at a local motel led to the identification of a stolen 2003 Ford Ranger pickup. Officers discovered the stolen Ford driving in the area of Star Village.

Officers followed the stolen vehicle until they attempted a vehicle stop. The stolen Ford sped away from the officers south on Fifth Street toward Monument Health.

The stolen vehicle headed west on Cathedral Drive, and then north on Mt. Rushmore Road. The speeds of the stolen Ford increased as the pursuit continued south into the downtown area.

Officers were several blocks away from the stolen Ford as it entered the downtown area. At the intersection of Mt. Rushmore Road and St. Joseph Street, the stolen vehicle attempted to turn westbound - the wrong way - on St. Joseph Street. It was traveling too fast and could not negotiate the corner at that speed. The driver lost control of the Ford and it crashed into the building at the northwest corner of that intersection.

Three female juveniles were in the stolen Ford at the time of the crash.