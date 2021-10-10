RCPD investigating fatal crash

Journal Staff
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
One person is dead and several more were injured during a crash near the 2800 block of Highway 44.
A westbound SUV traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 44 rear-ended a four-door sedan. Both vehicles left the roadway. Multiple occupants of both vehicles have been transported to the hospital.
One occupant of the sedan has been declared dead as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Motorists are asked to find an alternate route as the RCPD's Critical Accident Reconstruction Team is currently on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!