 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

RCPD investigating fatal rollover crash, DUI is suspected

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatality rollover

Investigators with the Rapid City Police Department were on scene Saturday morning for a fatal rollover crash on E. North Street in Rapid City. Two occupants were transported to the hospital with injuries. The driver has been arrested for DUI.

 Photo provided

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

At least one person is dead following a Saturday morning drunk driving rollover crash in Rapid City.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, the fatal crash occurred on E. North Street in early morning hours Saturday. The crash also sent two occupants of the vehicle to the hospital with serious injuries.
 
RCPD said alcohol has been determined to be a factor in the crash.
 
The driver, 20-year-old Nicholas Herman of Custer, was placed under arrest for vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving, and DUI.
 
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the RCPD's Critical Accident Reconstruction Team (CART).
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man injured in Tuesday shooting

Man injured in Tuesday shooting

Police found an injured man in a vehicle Tuesday night at an intersection in Rapid City about 1.5 miles from where he appears to have been shot.  

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News