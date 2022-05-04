RCPD officers cleared in March shooting death

Rapid City police officers who shot and killed a man on March 26 were justified in their use of deadly force, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.

DCI released the official summary of the shooting that killed 51-year-old Barney Leroy Peoples, Jr., where investigators say Peoples pointed a scoped rifle at officers before they shot him. According to the investigation report, Peoples sustained six bullet wounds that killed him. DCI said the two RCPD officers fired a total of 15 shots.

The incident began at approximately 1:34 p.m. on March 26 after a homeowner called 911 to report someone was in his home. He had returned home after being out of town for a few days and said that it appeared the residence had been broken into and he suspected someone was still inside the residence, which was "trashed."

When police arrived, the homeowner showed them a broken window and told officers there were several guns as well as ammunition in the home.

According to the incident summary, five uniformed RCPD officers arrived and met with the homeowner who described the layout of the house and explained that he believed someone was still on the upper level. A sixth uniformed RCPD officer, who is a canine (K9) handler, also arrived at the scene.

Officers entered the home through a doorway on the ground floor and announced themselves verbally as police and told anyone inside to make themselves known.

The report said the officers continued to work their way to the main floor and the upper level, announcing themselves as they went. The K9 unit joined the group as they moved to the upper level where they could hear footsteps and music. The officers identified themselves again and warned that if anyone in the house did not announce their presence the police K9 would be deployed.

Officers kicked the door to the master bedroom open and saw Peoples seated on the floor pointing a scoped rifle at one of them. The officers told Peoples to drop the weapon and the first officer took cover beside the doorway. At that point, Peoples aimed at a second officer. The officers then fired at Peoples. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The report did not name the officers who shot Peoples or the other officers who responded to the call.

