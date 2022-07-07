 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RCPD opens new substation on Knollwood Drive

Knollwood Drive substation

The newly opened Rapid City Police Department substation is located on Knollwood Drive. 

 Courtesy, Rapid City Police Department

The Rapid City Police Department announced Wednesday the opening of a substation on Knollwood Drive in north Rapid City.

The new substation joins the ranks of the RCPD substation locations in Uptown Rapid mall and Knollwood Townhomes. 

The mall substation is dedicated to the RCPD's youth outreach team, and the Knollwood Townhomes substation is the headquarters of Community Engagement Coordinator Tyler Read. The station acts mostly as a space for neighborhood children to work on crafts, play video games and socialize. 

RCPD Public Information Officer Brendyn Medina said the third substation, located on Knollwood Drive, will act as the main office during business hours for Sgt. Ryan Phillips, who oversees patrol efforts in “The Big Three," a term used by police to refer to the high crime area of Maplewood Townhouses, Knollwood Heights Apartments and Knollwood Townhouses. 

Read's desk will move to the Knollwood Drive substation. He'll use the space to do office work in an environment quieter than the Knollwood Townhomes station, Medina said. However, Read will continue his community work at Knollwood Townhomes.

Outside of business hours, the substation will act as a space for patrol officers in the neighborhoods to write reports. 

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

