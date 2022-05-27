RCPD report shows traffic citations increasing, robberies decreasing

Traffic stops increased 96% in Rapid City from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, according to a Rapid City Police Department report released on Friday.

Along with the increase in stops, citations increased by 45.6% from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, although citations have not reached pre-pandemic numbers. In 2020, officers issued 949 traffic citations.

Traffic warnings increased from 302 in 2021 to 581 in 2022. In 2020, officers issued 1,075 warnings. DUI arrests decreased from 153 in 2020 to 134 in 2021 and then rose to 151 in 2022. Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist at the RCPD, said the public frequently requests traffic enforcement in Rapid City through surveys and more informal events, like coffee with a cop.

Traffic enforcement is part of the department’s proactive measures to prevent crime, according to RCPD Capt. Andrew Becker.

“Being reactive, we are 100% responding to calls that come in from our citizens or you're responding after the fact when a crime has already been committed. Being proactive, our goal is to stop crimes from actually occurring, so being in areas of high crime, hopefully preventing crimes from actually occurring,” Becker said.

Medina said the numbers show that these proactive efforts are beginning to yield a decrease in motor vehicle crashes. He pointed towards the correlation between fewer overall citations, warnings, and DUI arrests with a 15% increase in crashes between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

Although there were 1.02% more crashes in the first quarter of 2022 than in 2020, compared to 2021, crashes in 2022 declined by 11.2% from 365 to 324.

As far as violent crime goes, the RCPD’s numbers show a decrease in robberies in the past three years. In the first quarter of 2020, there were 31 robberies. In the same time frame in 2021, there were 25. 2022 saw a sharp decrease to 12. Aggravated assault remained fairly consistent across the three years: 97 in 2020 and 101 in 2021 and 2022. Sex offenses increased from 30 in the first quarter of 2020 to 38 in 2021 and then decreased to 31 in 2022.

The report states that preventable crimes: burglary, motor vehicle theft and theft from motor vehicles have increased, and they’re advising the public to take measures to prevent these types of crimes.

“Obviously, not all crime is 100% preventable, but we’re asking that our citizens take that extra effort to help themselves not be victimized,” Becker said.

Some of those steps include not keeping valuables in vehicles, locking car doors, locking homes and not leaving vehicles running, unlocked and unattended. Over 2020 and 2021, 498 guns were stolen in Rapid City. 242 of those were stolen from vehicles.

“Vehicles are not good gun safes,” Becker said.

“I think common sense dictates that being a responsible firearm owner is maintaining 24/7 accountability for any firearm that you own, and when you are leaving a gun in a vehicle, whether it’s locked or unlocked, that does not fall in that 24/7 accountability that’s required of responsible gun ownership,” Medina added.

As Memorial Day weekend starts and the tourist season officially kicks off, Becker said the chances of crime are going to be increasing as more people come to the area to vacation.

“Anytime you have more people you have more victims, so those crimes could go up,” Becker said. “The tourists, they bring their valuables, things of that nature that maybe they don’t always bring into the hotel’s where they’re staying or they by chance forget to lock their car. These are the preventable measures that we're asking folks to take to prevent these types of crimes.”

Medina said the RCPD is working with local hotels to put up signage advising visitors to secure their belongings.

