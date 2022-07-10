 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

RCPD seeks help locating assault suspect

  • 0
012021-nws-crime

A Rapid City police cruiser.

 Photo courtesy RCPD
The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking information about an incident reported Saturday night.
Shortly after 10 p.m., police were called to the area of Omaha Street and E. Boulevard for an injured person near the roadway. Police believe the injured individual was involved in an altercation with the driver of a vehicle before they were left on the side of the road.
No more information about the suspect or the victim was released.
Anyone with any information about the incident should contact police at 605-394-4131.
An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
3
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 5

Your Two Cents for July 5

Kristi Noem’s push for fireworks at Mount Rushmore for a photo op for herself is insane. What part of the hills are dry and the fire danger is…

Your Two Cents for July 8

Your Two Cents for July 8

Crude oil is down more than $20 over the last three weeks. I hope the price of gasoline goes down as fast as it went up. Fat chance.

Your Two Cents for July 6

Your Two Cents for July 6

Why is the governor so interested in polluting Mount Rushmore with fireworks when you can have a laser light show or drones which are less lik…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA's Brittney Griner Honored At All-Star Weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News