RCPD seeks help locating assault suspect
A Pine Ridge man has been charged with first-degree murder following an Independence Day drowning at Memorial Park in Rapid City.
About 75% of the more than 400 faculty and staff who left Rapid City Area Schools by the end of the 2021-2022 school year resigned from their …
With possible criminal liability in images of a pre-sentencing report circulating on social media, Donna Garnette was sentenced to 108 months …
In favor of the change, the two schools are preparing to implement the new policy this fall
City crews are on scene of another water line break in Rapid City, the third such break during Thursday’s mid-day period.
Family members of a man who died in March 2019 asked why he was taken from them Thursday afternoon during a sentencing hearing in a Rapid City…
Kristi Noem’s push for fireworks at Mount Rushmore for a photo op for herself is insane. What part of the hills are dry and the fire danger is…
Crude oil is down more than $20 over the last three weeks. I hope the price of gasoline goes down as fast as it went up. Fat chance.
Why is the governor so interested in polluting Mount Rushmore with fireworks when you can have a laser light show or drones which are less lik…
One of Rapid City’s oldest families is selling its almost 4,300 acres for future growth as the region continues to expand.