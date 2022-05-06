RCPD uses multi-pronged approach to finding missing children

Rapid City area law enforcement agencies said anywhere between 600 to 700 minors are reported missing annually. That startling statistic is thankfully balanced with the fact that the majority of the minors are found within hours.

Rapid City Police Department Lt. Tim Doyle, who heads up the department's youth outreach team, said on average law enforcement responds to two missing children calls per day.

Doyle said Friday there are currently 14 missing children cases being investigated by the RCPD. Six of those went missing in the last week — three in April, one in March, three in January, and one in December.

Brendyn Medina, RCPD’s community relations specialist, said the department find nearly 100% of missing children. The only long-term unsolved case of a missing minor in Pennington County is Serenity Dennard, a 9-year-old who went missing in 2019.

The youth outreach team, school liaison officers, patrol, and investigators work together to prevent and resolve runaway situations in the city.

The youth outreach team consists of two officers who work in plainclothes and a youth and family navigator, who is not a sworn officer. Doyle said the team works on identifying some of the reasons for children running away and coordinate with families to prevent it from continuing. Miscommunication and family dysfunction are some of the underlying issues that contribute to runaways, Doyle said.

“We see the comments that the public is making on Facebook, like ‘We’ve seen this kid three times, somebody should be looking into what’s going on in the family.’ We are. It’s just not gonna be a quick fix. It’s going to take a while to work through what those issues are,” Doyle said.

The team — which has been around for approximately a year and fully staffed for eight months — works with kids as mentors and connects the family to resources in the area, such as Youth & Family Services, Lutheran Social Services, Boys Club and Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Doyle said the concept is fairly new, and the RCPD hasn’t found other departments with similar teams to model theirs after.

“This is a model we want to expand on because when you have struggling families, you can’t expect them to go somewhere else to get services, you have to bring it to them,” Doyle said. “We’re building those relationships to know who those people are and trying to bring new ones on board because there’s always going to be a shortage. We’re never gonna have enough services to offer every kid that needs it.”

Lt. Christian Sigel, who supervises school liaison officers, said that if a minor who attends one of the schools manned by an RCPD officer, that officer is assigned the case after patrol takes the report. Cases where children don’t go to school are taken by a regular criminal investigator.

“As liaisons, we obviously are in tune, we develop relationships inside the schools where we are familiar with who the runaway or missing child’s friends are. We use our liaisons as a resource,” Sigel said.

Going into the summer, the liaison officers will transition to other positions in the department. Of the five, two will work in investigations, and three will be assigned to a high crime area dubbed “the big three” by police. The big three refers to Knollwood Townhouses, Knollwood Heights Apartments and Maplewood Townhouses.

“This is gonna be a hybrid position. This position is new. This effort up at the big three is new, so it's kind of a trial and error type position, but they are aware that they are going to not only be doing proactive work with the big three just to combat crime, but they're also knowing that they’re still attached to the youth outreach team,” Sigel said. “They’re resources to the youth outreach team. They will be our resources to go and find runaways.”

Sigel said that some of the youth outreach team will take runaway cases that involve families they are already familiar with, but they try not to overwhelm the team.

Doyle said they support families with issues other than a runaway child. He said if a patrol officer runs into a situation during a call where they see a child struggling with something like behavioral issues or bullying, they can help direct that child to resources.

“Prevention really is what it is, prevention versus being reactive,” Doyle said.

Medina said it’s important for the public to know when they see a missing child posted on the department’s social media, it’s because of circumstances surrounding the case that put the child at higher risk of harm.

“Things we can’t say are they're exhibiting suicidal tendencies, or they’re making suicidal threats, or whatever situation exists in the home. It’s not necessary to provide that, nor would we because we want to keep those things private. People don’t understand that there are additional factors at play that we can’t talk about that are impacting the safety of that child, and that’s why we do it,” Medina said. “We don’t want missing person cases to become (distracting) noise.”

Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com

