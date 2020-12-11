Re-formatted Rapid City Invitational off to strong start

Considering the alternative, the re-formatted Rapid City Invitational wrestling tournament got off to a nice start Friday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Because of the unknowns of the coronavirus pandemic, the invitational, one of the largest early-season invites in the region, changed from a two-day individual tournament to a one-day individual divided into three pods, followed by a team duals format for Saturday.
There were few complaints of the changes. In fact, there were likely plenty of smiles.
Rapid City Stevens junior Jack Schoenhard said he is happy just to have a season.
“I’m just glad that we are wrestling and getting the opportunity to compete in a high school sport,” Schoenhard said. “We’re taking the precautions to get our season going. It’s different, but we’re still getting good competition with an eight-man bracket, and (Saturday) we’ll have duals, and I am excited to see how each team performs.”
Douglas senior Payton DeWitt agreed with Schoenhard.
“I wasn’t sure if the season was going to happen, and I am really glad it is,” DeWitt said.
Central head coach Lance Pearson said he sometimes has to remind people that they could not be having tournaments such as the Rapid City Invitational, and despite it being a little different, they are out there competing.
“We’re really thankful for the Civic Center to be able to use three venues,” he said. “The state association gave us the guidelines of what we had to do, and we really communicated a lot with them because we didn’t want to do anything that would jeopardize our season and jeopardize our athletes. It’s a great setup. We’re just glad that we are on the mats, that’s dang sure.”
Rapid City Stevens head coach Travis King said they are blessed to be able to wrestle every time they get an opportunity and he too thanked the Civic Center and his staff for making this weekend possible.
“This was the safest way to do it, and I think all of the coaches and the schools felt comfortable with the product they got today,” he said.
The Raiders won the Blue Pod with 168 points, to 140.5 for second-place Sturgis. Mitchell was third in the 10-team field with 128 points, followed by Watertown with 101 points and Chamberlain with 91.5.
Pierre won the Red Pod with 203 points, followed by Harrisburg with 168.5, Brandon Valley with 164.5, Spearfish with 106.5 and Rapid City Central with 88.
Winning individual titles for the Raiders were Schoenhard at 113 pounds, Logan Graf at 120, Caleb Allen at 138, Riley Benson at 152 and Ryan Brink at 220.
Schoenhard beat Watertown’s Western Everson 6-1 for the title, using an escape and takedown in the third period to break open a close match.
“I went out there with the mindset that I was going to win this and I was going to show him who was boss basically,” Schoenhard said. “In the beginning I kind of stiffed up a little bit, but by the third period I knew I had to try to score more points for my team. All that was on my mind was getting some extra team points."
Allen was down 3-2 in the third period and hadn’t scored any offensive points, but got a critical takedown late and then held on for the win.
“I just put together what all of my coaches taught me and tried my best,” Allen said. “I went with what has worked for me before, and that was a sucker drag, but I catch a lot of people unaware. I needed that and I knew my team needed that, so I put my all to it.”
Graf, who won the 106-pound Class B state title for Custer last season, transferred to Rapid City Stevens as he said he is looking for a step up in competition.
“I love it here, it is really nice. Being in Class A it will get my name out there and hopefully more schools will pay attention to me," Graf said.
Graf pinned Kaden Olson of Sturgis in 5:14 to claim the 120-pound title.
“My finals match was against a top three kid in the state, so I did really well,” he said. “I am feeling pretty confident for the season.”
Other title winners in the Blue Pod were: Sloan Johannsen of Watertown at 106, Jagger Tyler of Mitchell at 126, Tristen Fierbach of Lead-Deadwood at 132, Gabe Skustad of Chamberlain at 145, Wren Jacobs of Sturgis at 160, Reece Jacobs of Sturgis at 170, Tyson Lien of Huron at 182, Blake Fredericks of Mitchell at 195 and Wyatt Winter of Mitchell at 285.
In the Red Pod, earning titles were: Zander Nielsen of Brandon Valley at 106, Noah Williams of Pierre at 113, Blake Judson of Pierre at 120, Trason Olson of Bandon Valley at 126, Clayton Donovan of Spearfish at 132, Cale Larson of Central at 138, Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish at 145, max Sailor of Spearfish at 152, DeWitt at 160, Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley at 170, Carter Truntland of Harrisburg at 182, Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg at 195, Owen Warren of Brandon Valley at 220 and Navarro Schunhe of Brandon Valley at 285.
DeWitt overcame a triceps and shoulder injury suffered a couple of days ago in practice and beat Bailey Badwood of Spearfish 11-6 in this title match.
"In my first match I went and got a pin, so it was nice. In the second match I was tiring, that Harrisbug kid was really tough," DeWitt said. "I ended up hurting my shoulder. In that last match I really wanted it so I went out there wanting to win. I went out there and prevailed."
Larson, meanwhile, picked up where he left off last year in winning the 120-pound state title, with 22-6 win over Hayden Shaffer in the 138-pound championship match.
“Cael wrestled well. Jackson Witte got third for us and he’ll jump between 220 and heavy,” Pearson said. “Hopefully we’ll get some guys back that have been out of our lineup – Landin winter, TJ Morrison and Braden Bakke – some of the guys that we are expected good things from this year. Hopefully we’ll get them back next week.”
In the first-ever girls’ competition at the Rapid City Invitational, there were nine different classes. Earning wins were: Shead Irion of Spearfish (No. 1), Paige Denke of Stevens (No. 2), Regina Stoeser of Harrisburg (No. 3), Taylor Graveman of Spearfish (No. 4), Madison Snyder of Sturgis (No. 5), Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood (No. 6), Mary Mehlaff of Pierre (No. 7), Marlee Shorter of Pierre (No. 8), and Ciarra McFarling of Pierre (No. 9).
The duals tournament begins Saturday at 9 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!