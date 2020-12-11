Re-formatted Rapid City Invitational off to strong start

“I went out there with the mindset that I was going to win this and I was going to show him who was boss basically,” Schoenhard said. “In the beginning I kind of stiffed up a little bit, but by the third period I knew I had to try to score more points for my team. All that was on my mind was getting some extra team points."

Allen was down 3-2 in the third period and hadn’t scored any offensive points, but got a critical takedown late and then held on for the win.

“I just put together what all of my coaches taught me and tried my best,” Allen said. “I went with what has worked for me before, and that was a sucker drag, but I catch a lot of people unaware. I needed that and I knew my team needed that, so I put my all to it.”

Graf, who won the 106-pound Class B state title for Custer last season, transferred to Rapid City Stevens as he said he is looking for a step up in competition.

“I love it here, it is really nice. Being in Class A it will get my name out there and hopefully more schools will pay attention to me," Graf said.

Graf pinned Kaden Olson of Sturgis in 5:14 to claim the 120-pound title.