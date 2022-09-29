Reaching new heights: RCFD adds third ladder truck to fleet

As the sun heated up Thursday morning, Rapid City's third ladder truck was blessed and customarily pushed into the Rapid City Fire Department's Station 6 on the south end of town.

Truck 6 joins Truck 3 and Truck 1 in the ranks of the RCFD's ladder trucks. Truck 6 was built custom by Rosenbauer to fit Station 6. It is approximately eight feet shorter than Truck 1. It has a 109-foot aerial ladder, a 2,000-gallon per minute water pump, a thermal imaging camera mounted to the ladder nozzle, and holds 500 gallons of water as well as approximately 2,000 feet of hose line.

Economic growth and the increase of multi-story residential and commercial structures produced a need for a ladder truck, RCFD Capt. Trapper Lappe explained.

"For stations (1 and 3) to get a ladder truck up here in a decent amount of time, it takes a lot," he said, adding that Station 6 was built in 2002 due to the projected growth in the area.

Truck 6 joins Station 6's front line ambulance, a wildland apparatus and two hazardous material response vehicles with trailers. Lappe said the pushing back ceremony held Thursday has centuries of history.

"Traditionally, back in the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries, horse-drawn carriages were the main fire apparatus throughout the country," Lappe said. "What they would do is unhook the horses when they got back to the station and push the fire apparatus back in the station because horses aren't real good at backing up."

Once motorized engines came into play, Lappe said stations began to do a ceremony with the truck and push it into the station like they used to with the horse-drawn carriages.

RCFD Chaplain Jim Tolley led the blessing ceremony on Thursday after Lappe spoke briefly, explaining the pushing portion of the ceremony.

"This blessing begins with the view that we live with many unknowns. We call upon God to guide and protect us under all circumstances," Tolley said.

Tolley, a cabinet-maker who has worked as a chaplain for the RCFD and the Black Hawk Fire Department for four years, used three elements to bless the truck: a reading of Psalm 121, water and oil.

"With this water, I bless the heart of our new family member," Tollley said. "May this water bring relief, healing and consolation to all those who are suffering. With this water, I now bless this crew... I ask that God keep our firefighters and EMS alert and focused. That they stay refreshed and that they realize that their presence here is soothing water to those who suffer from unexpected tragedies."

Tolley explained the "special place" oil has held "long before the days of scientific medicine." He said olive oil has been used for centuries to treat burns.

"Today oil becomes the symbol of healing," Tolley said before anointing the Maltese cross on the side of Truck 6 and ending the blessing with a prayer.

After the prayer, firefighters at the station sprayed the new truck with water from Engine 1, which is going back to Station 1 now that Station 6 has its newest vehicle.