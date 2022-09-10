Receivers, defensive backs show out as STM cruises past Belle Fourche

With another week down of practices as the starting quarterback, JonPaul Sullivan showed more progress Saturday night.

The freshman signal-caller, playing for the injured Lee Neugebauer, finished 8 of 11 for 126 yards and three passing touchdowns without an interception in one half of work as No. 4 STM dominated Belle Fourche 41-7 in Black Hills Conference action.

“Confidence comes with it, and he had a full week of starting reps,” Cavaliers head coach Wayne Sullivan said. “So he got timing down a lot better, communication was better, and now we can open the playbook back up.”

Wayne Sullivan kept passing plays limited in his son’s first varsity last week against Rapid City Christian, but on Saturday he let both of his freshman QBs air it out more, and to mostly successful results as Kain McLeod went 6 of 7 for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The passing game was bolstered by a diverse receiving corps that is building chemistry with JonPaul Sullivan and McLeod. Easton Ogle was the main target of the game, catching five passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, while Tyson Durham recorded two touchdowns and finished with three receptions for 44 yards and Aidan Mason added 54 yards and a touchdown on three catches. Five different players tallied receptions for St. Thomas More (3-0).

“My quarterbacks did a great job throwing me open, the line gave them time and we were just able to put together a good game tonight,” Ogle said. “I think that’ll only just improve us as a team down the road, having any four guys we can go to.”

Running back Matthew Larson carried the ball only three times for 6 yards as he deals with a nagging ankle injury that Wayne Sullivan said is not serious and that the senior’s large absence from the game was precautionary.

The Cavaliers defense was stifling yet again, having now allowed only 21 points through their first three games, but rather than the line racking up sacks this week, it was the defensive backs who broke up passes and intercepted Broncs quarterback Nolan Wahlfeldt four times. Aaron Roach tallied two picks, while Peyton Young and Josef Meehan also had interceptions.

“If (the defensive line) didn’t get there, then our (defensive backs) did a great job locking down today,” Wayne Sullivan said. “I was very impressed with our defense today.”

Belle Fourche (1-2) head coach Justin Walker said he decided to go heavy on his passing game after experiencing some success with it last week against Dell Rapids. The Broncs passed the ball on more than 67% of their plays from scrimmage, with Wahlfeldt finishing 7 of 30 for 64 yards without a touchdown. Tatin Yackley earned 36 yards on four receptions, and Kyren Nulle, who scored his team’s lone touchdown on a kickoff return, added 31 rushing yards on seven carries.

“Last week against Dell Rapids we were able to take advantage of some things through the air, so we went into this game going O.K., we’re going to revamp how we do things and we’re going to let it fly,” Walker said. “We were going to throw a bunch of picks or we were going to throw a bunch of touchdowns, and we threw a bunch of picks.”

After forcing a three-and-out on the game’s opening drive, STM scored on a five-play drive that ended when JonPaul Sullivan rolled out and hit Ogle in the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.

The Cavaliers got the ball back and tried to run a fake punt, JonPaul Sullivan’s pass getting dropped, but they soon returned on offense after Kaden Peterson knocked the ball out of Wahlfeldt’s hands on a third-down sack, and Durham capitalized by hauling in a 20-yard touchdown reception from JonPaul Sullivan early in the second quarter.

St. Thomas More added two more scores before halftime, the first coming on a 26-yard TD pass from JonPaul Sullivan to Mason, who caught the ball in the middle of the field before bouncing outside and beating defenders to the end zone, and the second on a fourth-down interception by Roach, who returned the ball all the way for a 60-yard pick-six and a 27-0 halftime advantage.

The Cavaliers opened the second half on offense, and following a 48-yard connection from McLeod to Ogle, Durham caught his second TD pass of the night, a 6-yard throw from McLeod.

Mason’s 15-yard touchdown run later in the third quarter induced a running clock, but his score was immediately answered by Nulle, who returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for Belle Fourche’s first and only points of the contest.

Broncs defensive back Jordan Sandoval also provided a bright spot on the Cavaliers’ next possession, tackling McLeod for a loss and ripping the ball out of his hands for a turnover. Three plays later, however, Wahlfeldt was picked off by Roach again.

“Defensively, they played around fast and physical, and they’re a great defense that was very disciplined and they did their job to a T,” Walker said. “We never stopped fighting, and that’s something I’ve told people many times. The character of this football team is exemplary and the character of this football team showed its will all the way through.”

St. Thomas More travels to Woodward Field on Friday for a big matchup with Hot Springs (2-2), while Belle Fourche faces Chamberlain (1-2) on the road Friday.