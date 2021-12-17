Red Cloud fends off Estes, White River to punch ticket to LNI finals

When most of White River’s players struggled to score buckets Friday afternoon, Maleighya Estes put the team on her back and led the offensive attack.

The senior drained midrange shots and drove inside for hard-fought layups en route to a 31-point performance, but it wasn’t enough as help from teammates was scarce, and a hot-shooting Red Cloud squad that forced turnovers on defense powered its way to a 71-53 win at Summit Arena to advance to the Lakota Nation Invitational championship game in the Oceti Sakowin bracket.

“It was really hard last year. White River had a big advantage on us since they got to play last year and they went to the state tournament, and we were home,” said Lady Crusaders head coach Matt Rama, whose 2020-21 season was shut down due to the Pine Ridge Reservation’s closure because of COVID-19. “It was a long year for the girls, so we were just happy to be out and playing again.”

Stevi Fallis scored a team-high 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting for Red Cloud (4-0), while Jordan Derby poured in 13 points from the center position and Sharissa Haas added 12. The Lady Crusaders will face Lakota Tech (5-0) in the title game Saturday.

“We were just making sure we boxed out and stood our ground on defense,” Haas said. “Defense is a big part of our game, so we just made sure to box out and be smart with the ball.”

Estes went 12-for-14 from the floor and converted 7-of-9 free throws for No. 3 White River (4-1). Rhea Tucker added 17 points, picking up 10 in the second half.

Early steals and buckets in transition helped the Lady Crusaders build a lead, but Estes and Tucker kept the Lady Tigers in the game as the only two scorers for the majority of the first half.

Ahead 16-13, Maikole Carlow (nine points) drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-0 run for Red Cloud, which extended its advantage to double digits, 26-13, with less than eight minutes to play in the first half. Jade Ecoffey (six points) tallied four points on consecutive possessions as the Lady Crusaders stretched their lead out to 36-19 before an Estes-led 6-0 run made it 36-25 at halftime.

Estes had 18 of her team’s first-half points, while eight different Red Cloud players scored in the opening 16 minutes.

“We want to be on the attack defensively. We don’t want you to run your sets,” Rama said of his defensive strategy. “We want to be able to see if you can play basketball with us, so we’re not going to let you run what you want to run.”

The Lady Crusaders, who reached the bonus early and picked up 10 of their 35 second-half points at the free-throw line, ending 17-of-22, produced their largest lead of the contest on an 18-6 stretch to begin the second half, which included six points from Haas and a 3 by Carlow, to go up 54-31 and coast to the finish line.

“Once one goes in, we know that at least 50% of our shots will go in,” Haas said.

Estes continued working for the Lady Tigers and played all but the final 56.4 seconds of the game.

Red Cloud battles Lakota Tech in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Summit Arena, while White River faces Custer (2-1) for third place at 8 a.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

