Red Cloud girls hold off RC Christian’s comeback bid to set up LNI championship rematch with Lakota Tech

Rapid City Christian cut a 14-point second-half deficit down to one in the final seconds of its Lakota Nation Invitational semifinal matchup with Red Cloud on Friday at Summit Arena.

After the Lady Comets missed a game-tying free throw with 10.4 ticks remaining, a 1-for-2 effort on the other end by the Lady Crusaders gave them a chance to level the score and send the game to overtime or win it from deep.

They struggled to get a solid shot off, forced instead to toss up a desperation heave from beyond college 3-point distance, which missed the rim and clanked off the backboard to give the Lady Crusaders a 51-49 victory and send them to their third straight LNI championship game.

“I feel like we put (Christian) in that situation by missing free throws, but it’s testament to these girls,” Red Cloud head coach Matt Rama said. “We had a really good team last year, our top six girls all graduated, so coming in tonight we only had one girl who played at State and played at LNI last year. Only one.”

Freshman point guard Ashlan Blount led Red Cloud (4-0) with 13 points, and Lolo Carlow added nine. The Lady Crusaders shot 45.7% from the floor and went 6 of 12 from 3-point range.

“I think it took a lot of being serious on defense and being smart when we had the ball and working as a team, and talking to each other and giving each other inspiration,” Carlow said. “I think that helped us.”

Olivia Kieffer earned a game-high 24 points, scoring 18 in the second half, and picked up 12 rebounds and three steals for Christian (3-1). Alexa Ham used her height advantage to grab six of her squad’s 16 offensive rebounds, finishing with 11 boards to go along with seven points and three steals. The Lady Comets shot 31.8% and went 6 of 27 from deep.

“We had a chance at the end, but we got outplayed,” Christian head coach Joe Kieffer said. “We could’ve legitimately gotten beat by 15 in that game and we got back in and had a chance. We didn’t play well, but I was proud of the girls for at least getting back and having a chance.”

Red Cloud benefited heavily from transition buckets, escaping the pressure of Christian’s full-court press and racing down the court for easy layups. Four straight 3-pointers by the Lady Comets, two coming from Savanah Armendariz, helped keep them in the contest in the first half, tied 20-20, before a 3 from Carlow highlighted a 9-0 run for the Lady Crusaders to close out the opening 16 minutes.

“I thought we had a hard time rebounding the ball ourselves, but they were big and we don’t box out really well. We’re pretty small,” Rama said. “But we do like to push the run and we’re pretty quick, and that’s the style you want to play.”

A second-half opening basket by Red Cloud pushed the margin to double digits, which extended to a game-high 14 through the midway point. Kieffer, with eight points in the first half, heated up and led the Christian charge to get back into the game. The senior guard poured in 14 straight for her team to get her squad back within single digits, 46-38, with 5:51 to play.

“First half we had to get out of our press because we couldn’t keep the ball in front of us,” Joe Kieffer said. “It went right by us, and then that breaks everything down quickly, so we had to get out of it. It wasn’t working, and it hurt us and it put us in a hole.”

After both teams exchanged points, Kieffer then tallied seven in a row, including a 3 from the right wing, to make it a four-point contest, 50-46, with 2:08 to play. Following consecutive one-and-one front-end misses by the Lady Crusaders, Kieffer knocked down two from the charity stripe with 52.8 seconds left. The Lady Comets got the ball back with a chance to tie it or pull ahead, but a traveling call with 34.1 ticks remaining turned the ball over.

Red Cloud missed another one-and-one front-end free throw, then Kieffer was sent back to the line with another opportunity to level the contest with 10.4 seconds left. She went 1 for 2, prompting Christian to foul and send Rhionna Brewer to the line with 9.4 ticks remaining, in the double bonus. Brewer missed her first attempt but made her second to make it a two-point game.

Joe Kieffer opted to hold onto his two remaining timeouts. The Lady Comets in-bounded the ball and raced up the court looking for a last-second bucket, but came up empty.

“We didn’t draw up a last play,” Joe Kieffer said. “We talked about it on the bench when they were shooting free throws; if we have our momentum, we’re going to let them keep coming at the basket and not call timeout. That’s kind of a rule in basketball, but then we never got a great shot up.”

Red Cloud had the opportunity to deny Christian a buzzer-beating shot, but went 1 for 5 on free throws in the final two minutes of the contest to nearly surrender its double-digit lead.

“This was their first time in that situation, so they didn’t do a great job in it, which is to be expected,” Rama said of his young roster. “We’ll get better at it. This was a good experience for us, to go back and work on it, but we need to have these experiences to move to that next level.”

The Lady Crusaders’ showdown with the Tatanka tips off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Summit Arena. Red Cloud will be gunning for its first back-to-back LNI championship since 1991, while Lakota Tech is looking for its first-ever title.

“It’s not like you can do a lot of preparation, you’ve just got to go out and play,” Rama said of Lakota Tech. “They’re huge, they’re strong, they’re big. They have most of their kids back from last year’s team, they’re still going to be determined to beat us after last year and Laura (Big Crow) is a really good coach. We’ll just come out and do the best we can.”