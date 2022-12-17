Red Cloud girls overcome 13-point deficit to capture back-to-back LNI championships

As a program, Red Cloud girls basketball is no stranger to Lakota Nation Invitational championships, winners of six titles, and entered the 2022 tournament as the defending champion.

But this season’s squad is a new-look team — only one player competed at LNI in 2021 — after the Lady Crusaders graduated six girls following their trip to the Class A State Tournament in March, so a return to the title game was anything but a given for Maȟpíya Lúta.

They made it back, however, setting up a rematch with Lakota Tech on Saturday night at Summit Arena, where the inexperienced bunch overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to a more experienced, physically-superior Tatanka squad and pulled out a 45-38 victory to capture their second straight LNI championship.

“People were doubting us, that’s why we got seeded No. 2, because they were like, ‘They lost all these players, they’re kind of nothing,’ and it’s just really cool that we came back and we won it,” senior guard Jewelia LeBeau said. “Even though it didn’t seem like it, even though we were all bench players, bomb squad last year, it really proved that we were something, we just didn’t have our time to shine yet.”

LeBeau finished with 13 points, while Maikole Carlow, Red Cloud’s lone returner, earned a game-high 14 and freshman starter Ashlan Blount collected three steals. The Lady Crusaders (5-0) were outrebounded 35-14 but made up for it with 12 steals and 19 forced turnovers.

“It’s a brand new team. We only had Maikole coming back, so it was all new girls playing for their first time,” said Red Cloud head coach Matt Rama. “You don’t really know what they’re going to do in this moment because they’ve never had this moment.”

The Tatanka (3-1), who fell to the Lady Crusaders in overtime in last year’s LNI final, finished without a double-digit scorer. Tawney Rodriquez tallied a team-high nine points, Jodene Hunter added eight and Melina Shangreaux pulled down 12 rebounds to go along with seven points.

“They’re scrappy on their press and we just didn’t take care of the ball,” Lakota Tech head coach Laura Big Crow said. “We’ve got to finish. We’ve got to play an entire game defensively and we’ve got to hang onto that lead. We can’t turn the ball over.”

The Tatanka looked to be running away with the championship early in the second half after a 9-0 run that started at the end of the first built them a 13-point lead, leading 28-15 with less than 15 minutes to play.

After Mya Dreamer drilled a 3 off an inbounds pass for Lakota Tech, keeping its advantage in double digits, Red Cloud upped the pressure on defense, moving to a full-court press and benefiting off a plethora of points off turnovers and buckets in transition.

Carlow knocked down a pair of 3s, while Blount and LeBeau both tallied fastbreak layups as the Lady Crusaders strung together 14 straight points to pull ahead 33-31 with 9:41 remaining.

“We went to it because I was like, ‘We can’t score, so hopefully we can get some turnovers and get some easy buckets,’ so we started pushing a little bit,” Rama said of the full-court press. “I thought we were playing good defense even when we weren’t pressing, but I wanted to change the tempo so we could get some things in transition.”

Shangreaux ended Red Cloud’s run with a basket in the paint, but it served as the last field goal for Lakota Tech for the next nine minutes as the Tatanka went cold, frazzled by the Lady Crusaders’ up-tempo defense.

“We moved into our press and were just focused on getting smart shots,” LeBeau said. “Our shots weren’t falling, and it was really sad because we all put a lot of time and effort into the gym and putting in shots every morning. We just put a lot of time in the gym and it wasn’t showing by our shots, but it showed with our defense.”

With Lakota Tech struggling to find buckets, Red Cloud started to pull away, outscoring their opponent 12-3 in the final nine minutes. Lolo Carlow hit a 3-pointer and added a 2-point jump shot from the free-throw line, and Aniyah Lunderman connected from deep to close out the Lady Crusaders’ first back-to-back LNI championship since 1991.

“I think it’s really special because a lot of the time last year we were overlooked,” LeBeau said of the 2021-22 underclassmen corps. “A lot of people didn’t look at us, it was all about the seniors and the super seniors and what they can do. We never really heard how good we were, but we knew how good we were.”