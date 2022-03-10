Red Cloud’s upset bid falls short as Wagner overcomes 14-point deficit in Class A first round

BROOKINGS — For three quarters Thursday afternoon, a major upset was brewing at Frost Arena.

The Red Cloud girls basketball team, seeded No. 8 at the Class A State Tournament, had used a 12-1 run to take a 14-point lead over top-seeded Wagner in the first round, and carried a 12-point advantage into the fourth quarter.

But then the Lady Crusaders slowed down and the Red Raiders got hot, draining five 3-pointers in the final frame and battling back to pull ahead, ultimately coming away with a 68-62 victory to secure a spot in Friday’s semifinals against No. 5 St. Thomas More (20-3).

“I don’t think (Wagner) did anything differently, they just started hitting 3s,” Red Cloud head coach Matt Rama said. “They’re too big, you can’t stop everything. We’re small. We’re very small.”

Stevi Fallis played all but 36 seconds of the contest, finishing with a game-high 23 points on 8 of 24 shooting for Red Cloud (20-3), including five 3s. Allison Richards poured in 19 points, and Sharissa Haas added 11. The Crusaders shot 39% and went 10-for-26 from beyond the arc.

Emma Yost played the entire game for Wagner (22-1), earning a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Ashlyn Koupal hit four 3s and ended with 17 points off the bench, and Shalayne Nagel chipped in 16 points. The Red Raiders shot 45% and went 10 of 23 from distance.

Following a 13-3 run by Wagner in the first quarter that gave it a 13-9 lead, Fallis tallied five points and Richards added the other four on a 9-0 run as Red Cloud moved ahead 18-15 heading into the second period.

The two squads traded 3-pointers in the second quarter as Fallis and Richards each knocked down a pair. Fallis’ second shot in the waning second of the first half put her team up 35-32 at intermission.

The Lady Crusaders took control of the game in the third quarter, as a Fallis 3 and Raina Ghost Bear 3 on back-to-back possession ignited a 10-0 run as Red Cloud built a double-digit advantage, which reached its high-point at 51-37 when it extended its run to 21-1.

Cheree Ferguson beat the third-quarter buzzer with the 10th perimeter jumper of the day for the Lady Crusaders, which wound up being their last as they managed just one field goal in the fourth quarter.

Nagel and Koupal drilled back-to-back 3s to open the fourth as a 9-0 run by Wagner got it back within one possession at 58-55 with 3:59 to play before Fallis sank a layup.

Koupal knocked down a 3, and after Fallis converted two free throws, Macy Koupal and Lydia Yost drained back-to-back 3s as the Red Raiders pulled ahead 64-62 with 2:10 left. The Lady Crusaders missed two free throws on the other end, then Nagel and Ashlyn Koupal sealed the comeback victory with two points each in the final minute.

Wagner outscored Red Cloud 22-4 in the fourth quarter.

“In the fourth quarter we had the same shots we had in the first three quarters,” Rama said. “But we just got tight. The ball just didn’t go in.”

