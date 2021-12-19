Red Cloud tops Lakota Tech for LNI championship in OT thriller

When a coach or athlete at any level says they are just glad to be here in a big-game situation, sometimes they actually mean it.

Red Cloud girls basketball head coach Matt Rama meant it and then some after his Lady Crusaders won the title game of the Oceti Sakowin Bracket, edging rival Lakota Tech 72-65 in overtime Saturday night in the 44th Annual Lakota Nation Invitational at Summit Arena.

It was an emotional win for the Crusaders in an outstanding game between two teams that weren’t used to being in close contests this season. Lakota Tech came in unbeaten in five games and winning by an average of 46 points, while Red Cloud was victorious in all four of its games by an average of 31 points.

Last season was hard on Rama, whose team didn’t play last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some players transferred to regional schools, while others weren’t able to play at all.

“It was really a hard, lonely year. No coaching, no practice,” he said. “The first couple of days of the LNI I just walked around with a smile, just so happy to be back in this atmosphere again. Even in this game, I felt like if we won or lost, I was going to be OK."

And what an atmosphere it was for both teams and Pine Ridge area basketball fans alike. The Crusaders jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead only to see the Tatanka battle back to make it a four-point game at halftime.

Lakota Tech, which did field a team last season, led by as much as seven points three times in the second half, the latest advantage with 1 minute, 24 seconds remaining. But Red Cloud came roaring back, led by seniors Stevi Farris and Raina Ghost Bear, to send the game in overtime at 58-58.

Farris, who scored her 1,000th career point with about three minutes remaining in regulation, scored eight of her game-high 24 points in overtime as the Lady Crusaders finally were able to cruise to the win.

“Lakota Tech is a super talented team, we’ve seen since last year how talented they are,” Rama said. “We knew we had to battle and see if we could pull it out at the end.”

Early, it appeared as if Red Cloud had all of the momentum after Fallis opened with the game’s first seven points of the 9-0 run. Lakota Tech answered with eight straight and led briefly at 16-15. A 3-point play by Moriah Morisette tied the game at 24-24 before the Lady Crusaders got four late points by Sharissa Haas to regain the lead at the break.

“We talked about, ‘they are going to make a run, we’re going to make a run,’” Rama said. “We can’t go too high or too low. We have to stay solid and continue to push forward. We’ll have some adversity through their runs, and when we have a run, make sure we take advantage of it when we can.”

The momentum shifted to begin the second half, as Lakota Tech’s Shayla Bravo got her team and fans energized with two straight 3-pointers and eight points in less than three minutes, for a 32-31 lead.

Trailing 35-33, the Tatanka used an 11-1 run for a 43-36 lead with 8:15 to play. Ghost Bear ended the drought for the Crusaders with a 3-pointer, but Lakota Tech maintained a five-to seven-point lead for the next six minutes.

The two teams hit back-to-back 3-point plays — from Lakota Tech’s Tobi Carlow and Red Cloud’s Ghost Bear — and trailing 58-53, a 3-point play by the Crusaders’ Allison Richards cut the lead to two. Haas then took a pass from Jordan Derby to tie the game at 58-58 with 39 seconds remaining.

Lakota Tech had a chance to win, but Tawney Rodriguez’s lay-in attempt under heavy pressure with five seconds came up short with a couple of seconds remaining. Red Cloud got the ball back but it could not get a shot off, sending the game to overtime.

“We’re a good team so we are never down by that much,” Fallis said. “We are also experienced, so I just kept encouraging them and saying, ‘let’s go, let’s go, let’s get a stop.’ Our leadership sparked that last run like it did, knowing not to give up."

Ghost Bear scored five points and Fallis had a steal and lay-in to open overtime and the Lady Crusaders never looked back.

Fallis, the bracket’s most valuable player, hit 7-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-3 3-pointers. She also was 8-of-10 from the free-throw line, had four rebounds and five steals.

Rama said it is no surprise to see a player like Fallis have the type of championship game and tournament. He said she worked for every bit of her success.

“We keep track of how many shots we make and they try to make 100, 150 every day,” he said. “Stevi has made over 7,000 shots since school started. She is wanting to excel. It is not me making her, no one is telling her to do this, it is all her … what you make, let us know. It’s no surprise that those who work the hardest are going to give the most."

Fallis said getting her scoring milestone and the win Saturday night was a bittersweet feeling after the adversity of last season. She said there was a chip on her shoulder.

“Going in I knew I was only 15 points away, but I just kept saying to myself, ‘I have to play good defense and my 1,000th point will come when it comes. If it comes in this game, then it comes,” she said. “It wasn’t the ultimate goal. The ultimate goal was to win and do whatever it took to win, so that is what I did.”

Fallis was one of four Crusaders to score in double figures, with Ghost Bear adding 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and Richards and Haas scored 10 points each.

Carlow had a big game for the Tatanka with 19 points and four steals, followed by Bravo with 17 points and Rodriguez with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Lakota Tech hung tough with a 44-35 rebounding edge, including 22 offensive boards.

“It was a hard game for us, it was a hard game emotionally for everybody because the kids are related; they are really close together. They play AAU together, and Laura (Big Crow) is an excellent coach,” Rama said. “You go home and you are still cousins and family and stuff. It makes it tough emotionally for the kids on both sides, and it is a higher emotion game because of that."

