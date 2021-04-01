Red Cloud's Jade Ecoffey, Patriots' Jason Maciejczak each win twice at Douglas Early Bird

Maciejczak won the shot put with a best toss of 51 feet, 11 inches. Isaac Perkins of Rapid City Stevens was second at 48-9 and Jarod Duran of Sturgis was third at 45-6.

Maciejczak said he is definitely learning on the fly. It was just his second varsity meet.

"Going from an 8.8 (pounds) to a 12 is a little bit of a learning curve," he said of junior high to high school varsity. "The discus going from a 1.0kg to a 1.6 is definitely a little adjustment, but I definitely got a little stronger since 8th grade, and the technique is better. I just have to get better like I did today."

His distance Thursday was two inches better in the shot put and just under eight feet more in the discus.

"I have to PR every meet to get to state, and hopefully place at the state meet," he said. "If the school records are in sight, whether I get there by the end of the season, they'll be there. I'm just going for a PR every meet, whether that's an inch or 10 feet."

Custer junior Kellyn Kortemeyer also won her two specialties — the shot and discus — for the second straight week. Kortemeyer won the shot put at 43-10, well ahead of teammate Hannah Golder at 34-1½. She also won the discus at 117-10, with Lane Blair of Kadoka Area at 102-11.