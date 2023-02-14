A collection of bright red dresses danced in the wind on Valentine's Day, gently illuminated by an overcast sky they stood out against the dreary winter colors of February intended to evoke not an image of love but of loss.

Woven between resolute trees in front of the Journey Museum in Rapid City, the dresses were hung as a reminder of the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW) across the U.S. and Canada. The color is significant to the Native American movement since red — believed to be the only color spirits can see — guides the missing back home.

Feb. 14 is the National Day of Action and Awareness, with events ranging from prayer circles to marches held nationwide.

"It's all about awareness," said Lily Mendoza, founder, Red Ribbon Skirt Society. "People need to know that this is happening in communities not necessarily on reservations either, and it's happening in urban communities."

Mendoza's Red Ribbon Skirt Society is based in Rapid City, and focused on education and awareness around the crisis, and providing training to other communities. They have worked with families impacted since 2016.

According to a 2016 National Institute of Justice research report, 84.3% of American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime, and more than half have experienced sexual violence. That same report indicated that Indigenous women face murder rates ten times the national average. Murder is the third leading cause of death for Indigenous women.

The South Dakota Attorney General's Office created a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council in early January, tasked with setting goals and parameters for the new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator Office under the AG.

Allison Morrisette, an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, serves as the MMIP Coordinator for South Dakota. The position is designed to bridge the gap between jurisdictions, cracks in between which cases can fall.

"When you come out here amongst the dresses, you can feel it," Mendoza said. "You can feel the sadness. It's just a way for us to remember those that have gone on."

The dresses will remain suspended from the trees until the end of February, providing a place for the community to go and pray, have coffee, and just spend time.

Red Ribbon Skirt Society is holding a "Red Dress Gala" on Friday, May 5, a huge campaign of education and awareness. Mendoza said they'll be bringing families affected by MMIW to Rapid City to the event, which will also feature dinner by renown Lakota chef Sean Sherman and numerous guest speakers, all to raise money for RRSS's efforts.