Red-hot Griffins end BHSU's season at NCAAs

The third time was a charm for the Westminster women's basketball team.
The Griffins, after two loses to the Yellow Jackets — one in the regular season and the other in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament — got their revenge with a 74-65 win over Black Hills State Friday night in the NCAA Division II West Regional first round game in Grand Junction, Colo.
Westminster was red-hot throughout the game, shooting 64 percent from the field, including 73 percent in the first half. It was a bit of a roller coaster game, with Black Hills State up by as much as nine points in the first quarter, only to see Westminster take a 10-point lead into the halftime break.
BHSU chipped away and pulled within one at the end of the third, and regained the lead early in the fourth, but couldn't maintain the momentum.
"I'm proud of the team just for their effort," BHSU head coach Mark Nore said. "We came out in the third quarter and really fought and put ourselves in position to have a shot. That alone was an accomplishment itself. When you get a team that is that hot, and you are able to be in the game, that says a lot about your character."
The Yellow Jackets were led by senior guard Racquel Wientjes with a game-high 23 points. Morgan Ham and Danica Kocer were both hot from beyond the arc which allowed them each to record double digit nights at 11 and 10 points apiece.
After a slow start to the game the Yellow Jackets offense got hot in the first quarter allowing the team to go up by five over the Griffins. Ham hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter helping the Yellow Jackets to a 20-15 lead at the end of quarter play.
The Griffins would shift the momentum in their favor coming out of the quarter break getting hot offensively shooting 86.7% from the field compared to BHSU's 40%. The Griffins would take the lead from the Yellow Jackets on a 10-3 scoring run and would not look back. The Yellow Jackets would find themselves outscored 28-13 in the quarter giving the Griffins a 10-point lead headed into the halftime break.
Coming out of the break, the Yellow Jackets would battle back looking to make up the ten-point deficit from the second quarter. Wientjes and Kocer would lead the rally recording seven points apiece while outscoring the Griffins 21-12 throughout the quarter. Heading into the final ten minutes of regulation the Yellow Jackets would be down by one to the Griffins 55-54.
After turning the ball over seven times in the third quarter, the Griffins would tighten up on offense and look to keep the ball out of the hands of the Yellow Jackets. A Wientjes basket would put BHSU up 56-55 early in the fourth, only to see the Griffins run off seven straight points. A 3-pointer by Kocer, however, cut the lead to one with 3:20 to play.
The Jackets, however, couldn't score the rest of the way, missing a 3-pointer that would have tied the game and turning the ball over on their next possession and before they knew it, they were down by seven with a half minute remaining.
With the win, Westminster moved into the West Regional semifinals Saturday against Western Colorado, the No. 2 seed, which had a first-round bye Saturday. In the other first-round game, Azusa Pacific downed Hawaii Pacific 72-59 and will play in Sunday's championship, as Colorado Mines, the top seed, had to bow out because of COVID protocols.
"It could have gone either way. Westminster is a really a good team. We had a tough draw this way, it is tough to beat a team like that three times," Nore said. "We just fell on the wrong side this time."
Hunter Krebs led Westminster, 12-5, with 18 points, followed by Abby Mangum with 15, former Yellow Jacket Lyndzi Rich with 12 and Mariah Martin with 10. The Griffins finished the game hitting 29-of-45 from the field, including 6-of-13 3-pointers.
The Yellow Jackets, 14-9 overall, shot 43.9% on the night making 25 of 57 shots from the field while shooting 39.1% (9-of-23) from beyond the arc. BHSU shot 75% from the charity stripe making 6 of 8 free throws.
Leading BHSU defensively was Niki Van Wyk, who added seven rebounds and three steals throughout the night.
The Yellow Jackets closed the regular season with three straight losses, but stepped it up in tournament play. BHSU beat Westminster and Western Colorado in the first two rounds of the RMAC Tournament and were crowned tourney champions when Colorado Mines had its COVID problems.
Nore said they were definitely playing their best basketball in postseason play. He said it was a tough loss Friday night, but he's proud of what they have done this postseason.
"There were some tough season challenges. For them to kind of perform the way they did and step up and not quit, it shows a lot about their character," he said. "Our seniors really stepped up and played hungry and were focused. These last three weeks we grew more as a team than we did the rest of the year. It was probably the most challenging and most rewarding season that I have experienced in a long time."