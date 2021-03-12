Red-hot Griffins end BHSU's season at NCAAs

The third time was a charm for the Westminster women's basketball team.

The Griffins, after two loses to the Yellow Jackets — one in the regular season and the other in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament — got their revenge with a 74-65 win over Black Hills State Friday night in the NCAA Division II West Regional first round game in Grand Junction, Colo.

Westminster was red-hot throughout the game, shooting 64 percent from the field, including 73 percent in the first half. It was a bit of a roller coaster game, with Black Hills State up by as much as nine points in the first quarter, only to see Westminster take a 10-point lead into the halftime break.

BHSU chipped away and pulled within one at the end of the third, and regained the lead early in the fourth, but couldn't maintain the momentum.

"I'm proud of the team just for their effort," BHSU head coach Mark Nore said. "We came out in the third quarter and really fought and put ourselves in position to have a shot. That alone was an accomplishment itself. When you get a team that is that hot, and you are able to be in the game, that says a lot about your character."