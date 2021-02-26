Red-hot Mines men stop UCCS, await fate

The South Dakota Mines men's basketball team went into Friday night's regular-season finale in the eighth and final spot for possible postseason play.
How the Hardrockers finish after Saturday night's final Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference games in this somewhat complicated RPI scoring system remains to be seen. All Mines could do Friday night was beat the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, which it did, 84-71 at Goodell Gymnasium.
Now, it's a wait and see situation for the young 'Rocker team.
"Our guys went out and took care of what they could control, and that was great to see. That is all you can do," Mines head coach Eric Glenn said. "Not knowing the fate is just going out there and being focused on what you can do. I thought we did a really good job of that."
Friday night the Hardrockers, 9-9 in RMAC, 9-9 overall, came out blazing and stayed that way for much of game, shooting 63 percent from the field (32-of-51), hitting half of their 3-point attempts (11-of-22).
"It was a tough one at Chadron. We lost that close one (63-60 last Saturday), but ultimately we knew we needed to get this one to put ourselves in position to move forward," Mines redshirt freshman Brevin Walter said. "We came ready in practice and did the best that we could. The shots went in and the ball was falling tonight."
Walter had a hot hand throughout the game, hitting 5-of-8 3-pointers and leading all scorers with 21 points, including four straight free throws in the final half minute of play that basically clinched the win.
Although UCCS battled back from 18 points down to cut the lead to five late, there was no real lulls offensively for the Hardrockers,
"Against Chadron we had a 10-minute stretch where we really struggled," Walter said. "Tonight we really wanted to be able to pace ourselves and put together 40 minutes offensively, to not have any stretches where we struggled."
When the Hardrockers play 40 minutes strong, Walter said they have a good team that works hard together.
"Wilfred (Dickson) is doing a great job of leading us, one of the older guys, and our bigs are playing well," he said. "We're able to move the ball to force some double teams and score in the post, which really helps. And we're having good guard play. We're going to lace it up and see how it goes if we make the playoffs."
The Hardrockers shook off the uncertainty and came out on fire with a pair of 3-pointers by Walter and sophomore Alejandro Rama, leading 45-32 at the halftime break.
Mines shot 68 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, connecting on 19-of-28 from the field, including 6-of-12 3-pointers. Rama had 16 first-half points and Walter 12 on 4-of-6 3-pointers.
The Hardrockers took that momentum early in the second half with a shot-clock buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Walter and basket by Josiah Gardiner for an 18-point advantage.
But after Rama picked up his third foul, UCCS chipped away and cut the lead back to eight with 13 minutes to play.
The Hardrockers responded with a basket by Gardiner and a 3-pointer from Kolten Mortensen from the right corner, to make it 57-44 with 12 minutes to play.
Just when Mines would begin to pull away (70-52), the Lions came back with strong 3-point shooting, along with a three-point play by Wyatt Dolberry, cutting the lead back to eight with 2:40 to play.
Wilfred Dickson answered for the 'Rockers with a basket, but UCCS stayed alive with a 3-pointer and layup by Geoff Kelly to make it 76-71 with just under one minute to play.
The Hardrockers, however, held on with two free throws by Rama and five from Walter (40-of-4 on a technicnal and hard foul).
After Walter's 21 points, Rama finished with 18 points, followed by Mortensen's 12 points.
Cameron Underwood led UCCS with 20 points, followed by Kelly with 11 and Dolberry with 10.
The only blemish for the Hardrockers were the 18 turnovers, Glenn said.
"We had a couple of bad turnovers then, and that is something we have to try to get better at," he said. "It's a little frustrating because I am kind of tired of the turnovers. But I give our guys credit, they didn't panic and we came back and did what we needed to do. We hit big free throws down the stretch, which we didn't do early. It was great that we stepped up and knocked them down when it counted."
Glenn said they have been working on better ball movement, which leads to better shooting. That was the case Thursday night.
"We're trying to get a better flow with what we are doing with our motion offense, and at times it was really good," he said. "There were times when we bogged down and missed some guys, but overall the entire body of work I was happy with it."