Red-hot Mines men stop UCCS, await fate

The South Dakota Mines men's basketball team went into Friday night's regular-season finale in the eighth and final spot for possible postseason play.

How the Hardrockers finish after Saturday night's final Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference games in this somewhat complicated RPI scoring system remains to be seen. All Mines could do Friday night was beat the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, which it did, 84-71 at Goodell Gymnasium.

Now, it's a wait and see situation for the young 'Rocker team.

"Our guys went out and took care of what they could control, and that was great to see. That is all you can do," Mines head coach Eric Glenn said. "Not knowing the fate is just going out there and being focused on what you can do. I thought we did a really good job of that."

Friday night the Hardrockers, 9-9 in RMAC, 9-9 overall, came out blazing and stayed that way for much of game, shooting 63 percent from the field (32-of-51), hitting half of their 3-point attempts (11-of-22).