Red-hot 'Rockers run past Yellow Jacket women

The Hardrockers out-rebounded the Jackets 45-30 and had 13 offensive boards. Hildago had 13 rebounds and six offensive boards.

"We have been talking to our post players that they have got to dominate the boards when they are in there," Jacobson said. "Naomi did a phenomenal job of that tonight and we had other people crashing too. We have to rebound to win."

Mines built a 15-5 lead on the two straight offensive boards to 3s and led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter.

BHSU tried to stay with the 'Rockers in the second as leading scorer, senior Racquel Wientjes, had two 3-pointers. But Shaklee had three 3s and a 2-point basket and Anna Combalia closed the first half with a 3-pointer to give Mines a 38-26 lead.

Shaklee only had a layup in the second half, but Weiss took over with seven points in the third, and another Combalia basket to close the quarter put the Hardrockers up 51-38.

Mines led by as much as 20 in the fourth before settling for the 16-point victory.

Although the crowd was limited, there was still a BH-Mines atmosphere in the gym, which made it a fun game, Jacobson said.