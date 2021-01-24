Red-hot 'Rockers run past Yellow Jacket women

South Dakota School of Mines head coach Jeri Jacobson said her Hardrockers had "a little kumbaya," Friday and again Saturday morning as they got ready to face their arch-rivals, Black Hills State University.
Saturday night, Mines played with harmony and unity and ran past the Yellow Jackets 66-50 at Goodell Gymnasium.
Essentially, the Hardrockers, 5-6 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic conference and 5-6 overall, were just on fire, especially senior Michaela Shaklee, who scored 20 of her team-high 22 pints in the first half.
Mines never trailed, leading by 12 points at halftime and basically maintaining a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
"Our main focus was that we had to come together and play for each other, bring that fire and bring that energy," said Jacobson. "That was one of our focuses because we know there is a lot of talent in that room, but talent doesn't mean anything if it is not playing together. I am so proud of them because we came together and they had fire. That was some of the funnest basketball that I have watched all season."
Shaklee was 8-of-11 from the field, hitting 5-of-8 3-pointers. She said they talk about believing in each other and believing in the system that they have. She said she knew her teammates were believing in her to knock shots down.
"That is just what I was doing, so props to my teammates for finding me open, and I just played hard, so it was awesome," she said.
It was a tough night for the Jackets, 6-4 in league play and 6-4 overall. BHSU dropped its third straight game after a six-game win streak.
"They (Mines) set the tone right from the get-go," BHSU head coach Mark Nore said. "We played tight and we carried a lot of our frustrations over offensively to the defensive end. Give them a ton of credit, and they played really well tonight. They had things clicking and we couldn't get ever get into any type of rhythm offensively and we weren't great defensively."
The Hardrockers were a step ahead of the Jackets all night. They were hot when BHSU was not and they seemed to grab every loose ball and rebound. A key in the first half came when, led by sophomore post Naomi Hildago, the 'Rockers on two straight possessions grabbed offensive rebounds and kicked it out for 3-pointers (from Ryan Weiss and Shaklee).
"We spent all of Monday's practice working on rebounding," Shaklee said. "We knew we were going to have a tough game (Saturday). We had a nice game against Chadron where we could adjust and figure things out. Tonight we were just crashing the boards really hard on both ends. We know that offensive rebounds for 3s are just game-changers and momentum killers for other teams."
The Hardrockers out-rebounded the Jackets 45-30 and had 13 offensive boards. Hildago had 13 rebounds and six offensive boards.
"We have been talking to our post players that they have got to dominate the boards when they are in there," Jacobson said. "Naomi did a phenomenal job of that tonight and we had other people crashing too. We have to rebound to win."
Mines built a 15-5 lead on the two straight offensive boards to 3s and led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter.
BHSU tried to stay with the 'Rockers in the second as leading scorer, senior Racquel Wientjes, had two 3-pointers. But Shaklee had three 3s and a 2-point basket and Anna Combalia closed the first half with a 3-pointer to give Mines a 38-26 lead.
Shaklee only had a layup in the second half, but Weiss took over with seven points in the third, and another Combalia basket to close the quarter put the Hardrockers up 51-38.
Mines led by as much as 20 in the fourth before settling for the 16-point victory.
Although the crowd was limited, there was still a BH-Mines atmosphere in the gym, which made it a fun game, Jacobson said.
"The last BH-Mines game we had here was sold out, it was madness with all of the people in," she said. "It was nice to have some fans, it made it a little more like a game-like fun atmosphere to play in."
Weiss finished with 19 points and Combalia added 15.The 'Rockers were 23-of-61 from the field, hitting 8-of-25 3-pointers.
"We were really just excited that we could have a rivalry game and we could have some fans," Shaklee said. "We wanted to put on a show for them."
Wientjes finished with 22 of the team's 50 points as Megan Engesser was the team's second leading scorer with just seven points. The Jackets shot just 32% from the field (18-of-57).
"Tech's urgency was good and we kind of paced our way through the game, so we have to correct that," he said.
Nore said they'll play three games next week, so he hopes they can get out of this funk a little bit just by playing.
"We're still thankful to be playing, a lot of places aren't," he said. "After a game like this, you just get back in the saddle and prepare for the next game like you would. You have some honest conversations and you get the team's mindset right and then you move on."
BHSU is at Chadron State Tuesday in a game that was postponed from earlier this week, and hosts Metro State-Denver Friday and Colorado Christian Saturday.
Mines is at Colorado Colorado Springs Friday and New Mexico Highlands Saturday.
Shaklee said the Hardrockers are finally starting to mesh well together.
"We didn't get the preseason we were hoping for, as far as games," she said. "But we're starting to hit our stride, and this rivalry game was huge for us and hopefully we can have a playoff game later this year."