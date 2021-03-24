Red-hot Rush get road win over Allen

The Rapid City Rush continued their hot play, pulling away late from the Allen Americans 5-2 Wednesday night at the Allen Event Center in Allen, Texas.

The Rush won their seventh game in their last eight and earned points for the eighth consecutive game.

Rapid City was able to come from behind against the Americans, as Allen scored the first goal of the game, and out-shot the Rush 35-23.

Allen got on the scoreboard at the 12:21 mark of the first period when Samuel Laberge took a turnover behind the Rush net and found Josh Lammon, who scored past Rush net-minder Adam Carlson.

The Rush came back about five minutes later when the Americans failed to clear their zone. The puck was kicked up to the blue line to Charlie Curti and Ian Edmondson, who then fired it towards the Americans net. The shot was stopped by Allen goalie Justin Kapelmaster, but Hunter Garlent took the rebound to tie the game at 1-1 (Curti and Edmondson assisted).

Following the period, Hayden Hawkey replaced Kappelmaster in the Allen net.