Red-hot Rush get road win over Allen

The Rapid City Rush continued their hot play, pulling away late from the Allen Americans 5-2 Wednesday night at the Allen Event Center in Allen, Texas.
The Rush won their seventh game in their last eight and earned points for the eighth consecutive game.
Rapid City was able to come from behind against the Americans, as Allen scored the first goal of the game, and out-shot the Rush 35-23.
Allen got on the scoreboard at the 12:21 mark of the first period when Samuel Laberge took a turnover behind the Rush net and found Josh Lammon, who scored past Rush net-minder Adam Carlson.
The Rush came back about five minutes later when the Americans failed to clear their zone. The puck was kicked up to the blue line to Charlie Curti and Ian Edmondson, who then fired it towards the Americans net. The shot was stopped by Allen goalie Justin Kapelmaster, but Hunter Garlent took the rebound to tie the game at 1-1 (Curti and Edmondson assisted).
Following the period, Hayden Hawkey replaced Kappelmaster in the Allen net.
The Rush notched the only goal of the second period within the first minutes to claim a lead. With 1:47 gone by, Peter Quenneville threw the puck off of Tyler Coulter in front of the net. Coulter's deflection was denied by Hawkey, but he slid out of his crease and gave Quenneville a wide open net to give the Rush a 2-1 lead (Coulter had the only assist).
At 3:53 of the final period, Allen tied the game as Kayle Doetzal collected the puck just inside the blue line and fired a shot over Carlson’s shoulder (Kameron Kielly and Spencer Asuchak assisted).
Carlson, however, blanked the Americans the rest of the way and the Rapid City offense took over.
With 8:21 left in the game, Stephen Baylis intercepted the puck in neutral ice and kicked it up to Garlent, creating a three-on-one in-zone. Garlent passed to Sturtz, who rifled a shot past Hawkey to push the Rush ahead to 3-2 (Garlent and Baylis assisted)
With 2:22 left in the game, Quenneville fought for the puck up the far wall of the Allen zone, which came to Ghafari from off the blue line. Ghafari fired the puck on net and Coulter picked up the rebound from the action, scoring for a 4-2 lead (Quenneville and Ghafari assisted). Gabriel Chabot ended the contest with an empty-net goal 55 seconds later, sealing the win (Mike Hedden had the lone assist).
Carlson 11-5-1-1 on the season and 6-0-0-1 in his last seven starts, earned the win, stopping 33 of 35 shots on net.
The Rush, 19-18-2-1, continue their three-game series against the Americans, with Friday's game beginning at 6:05 p.m.