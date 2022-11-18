Red kettle Christmas Campaign aims to raise $450K

Bells started ringing on Friday to make Christmas merrier for those in need. The Salvation Army of the Black Hills kicked off its annual Christmas Campaign, placing its traditional red kettles at more than 100 locations throughout the region.

This year’s Christmas Campaign goal is $450,000. The funds are used to provide holiday dinners to more than 2,000 families and senior citizens in Rapid City and other Black Hills communities. The money provides Christmas gifts of stocking stuffers, games and toys for about 2,500 children. Funds raised by the Christmas Campaign also are used to assist people in need throughout the year.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Salvation Army is hosting a Turkey Roundup. Shoppers at both Safeway and Family Fare stores can donate frozen turkeys. Between 1,700 and 1,900 frozen turkeys will be needed. A frozen turkey will accompany each Christmas food box the Salvation Army distributes.

“We’re anticipating a huge need,” said Maj. Jerry O’Neil, Black Hills Area coordinator for The Salvation Army of the Black Hills. “In day-to-day services we’ve seen a huge need, so we’re definitely anticipating a huge need for families needing assistance and for the Angel Tree program as well.”

Higher heating bills and the holiday season put financial strain on many Black Hills residents who are already struggling, O’Neil said.

“There are a lot of people that are first-time folks in our everyday food pantry. We’re seeing a huge increase and a lot of those people are going there for the first time,” O’Neil said. “Even if you’re making it (financially), the holiday season puts on added stress.”

“From gifts for children in need to special meals for those who would otherwise go without fellowship on the holidays and meeting other basic needs, we aim to bring joy back into the season,” he said. “We absolutely couldn’t do it without the generosity of this community. We’re grateful to the folks that give.”

Black Hills residents can contribute to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign in a variety of ways, including online shopping options and volunteering.

Angel Trees

Salvation Army Angel Trees are at more than 100 locations throughout the Black Hills. The Angel Tree program provides toys to children (infants to age 14) and families who are in need. To provide a gift, choose a tag from an Angel Tree, shop for the child and drop off the unwrapped gifts at an Angel Tree location.

Online shopping for Angel Tree gifts is available from Walmart. Go online to rapidcityangeltree.org, which will direct shoppers to a page on the Walmart website where they can find a wish list of gifts specifically for people in the Black Hills. Choose the delivery option and Walmart will ship the items directly to the Salvation Army office in Rapid City.

Volunteers are needed on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 to help sort and process gifts and distribute them to families.

Christmas food boxes

This annual tradition gets bigger each year. Salvation Army Christmas food boxes are distributed before Christmas. Each food box contain traditional staples needed to prepare a holiday meal – cranberry sauce, biscuits, gravy, canned vegetables, stuffing and dessert. Each box will be paired with a whole frozen turkey and distributed to those in need in Rapid City and Black Hills communities.

Volunteers are needed Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 to help with the Christmas food boxes.

Be a bell ringer

Volunteer bell ringers are still needed throughout the Christmas season. Bell ringers can sign up for one or more two-hour shifts. To sign up to be a bell ringer, go to registertoring.com or call the Salvation Army office at 605-342-0982.

Bell ringers will be entered in a drawing to win a diamond pendant necklace donated by Riddle’s Jewelry.

For more information about volunteering to help with Angel Trees, Christmas food boxes and bell ringing, contact Angie Mason, volunteer and events coordinator, at 605-342-0892 or angie.mason@usc.salvationarmy.org.