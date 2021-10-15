Red Ribbon Week to feature events on Monday, Tuesday

The Rushmore Noon Optimists are sponsoring events in Rapid City to observe Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Red Ribbon Week kick-off, when “Drug Free” ribbons will be tied on the Dinosaur Hill dinosaur, will be at 4 p.m. Monday. Mayor Steve Allender will read the Red Ribbon Week proclamation, and students will present ribbons with their drug-free pledges that will be raised on the dinosaur's neck. The ribbons will serve as a visual reminder for the whole community to be drug-free.

Hundreds of local elementary and middle school students submitted entries in the Red Ribbon Week billboard contest. The winning design will be unveiled at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 305 E. Main St. The winning billboard represents the Red Ribbon Week theme “Drug Free Looks Like Me.” The billboard is located behind the School of Mines Foundation building at the former location of Dakota Business Center. There is a parking lot in front of the billboard where everyone can park and gather for the unveiling.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0