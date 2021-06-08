Redhawks hold off Bison for Class B title

Estelline-Hendricks held off a fast-charging Bison squad to win the South Dakota Class B State Girls Golf Championships Tuesday at the Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings.
The Redhawks held a seven-stroke lead over the Cardinals, but saw Bison come back and make a run at it on the final day. Estelline-Hendricks finished with a 542, two strokes ahead of Bison, which shot a 269 Tuesday after an opening-day 275.
Deubrook Area placed third with a 554, followed by Howard at 559 and White River at 560. Newell finished in a tie for 10th place with a 588.
Seventh grader Jayce Pugh of Miller came from three down after Monday's play with a 75 Tuesday and won the individual honors with a 158, three strokes ahead of Kaylee Johnson of Estelline-Hendricks and Allison Kahler of Bison.
Greta Anderson of Bison, who was tied with Anderson for first after Monday's first 18 holes, was fourth with a 167, while Adisyn Indahl of Burke as fifth at 170.
Bailey Landmark of Deubrook Area was sixth with a 173, with Makayla Kelley of Bon Homme and Abigal Svatos of Andes Central-Dakota Christian tied for seventh at 174. Taylor Koisti of Hamlin and Kassidy Weeldreyer of Newell tied for ninth with a 180.
In the Class B boys’ tournament at the Brookings Country Club, Chester Area overtook Platte-Geddes for the boys' team title. The Flyers trailed by one stroke going into the second day, finished with an even 500, to a 502 for Platte-Geddes. Deubrook Area placed third with a 506, with DeSmet and Great Plains Lutheran tied with a 514, followed by Gregory with a 519.
Ipswich was seventh with a 522, followed by Wall with a 523. Rapid City Christian placed 12th with a 552 and Philip was 16th with a 568.
Brody Boltges of Platte-Geddes shot a 74 Tuesday to come from four strokes down and slipped past Bennett Carstens of Faulkton for individual medalist honors. Boltges finished with a 152, one stroke ahead of Cassens.
Sam Hansen of Great Plains Lutheran, the first-day leader, tied for third with Tanner Preheim of Deuel with a 156. Reid Hansen of Wall tied for fifth with Blake Larson of Wessington Springs at 157.
Chase McDonald of Chester was seventh at 158, followed by Lane Hodges of Howard at 159. Dawson Hoffman of Platte-Geddes and Wyatt Larson of McIntosh tied for ninth with a 160.