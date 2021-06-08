Redhawks hold off Bison for Class B title

Estelline-Hendricks held off a fast-charging Bison squad to win the South Dakota Class B State Girls Golf Championships Tuesday at the Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings.

The Redhawks held a seven-stroke lead over the Cardinals, but saw Bison come back and make a run at it on the final day. Estelline-Hendricks finished with a 542, two strokes ahead of Bison, which shot a 269 Tuesday after an opening-day 275.

Deubrook Area placed third with a 554, followed by Howard at 559 and White River at 560. Newell finished in a tie for 10th place with a 588.

Seventh grader Jayce Pugh of Miller came from three down after Monday's play with a 75 Tuesday and won the individual honors with a 158, three strokes ahead of Kaylee Johnson of Estelline-Hendricks and Allison Kahler of Bison.

Greta Anderson of Bison, who was tied with Anderson for first after Monday's first 18 holes, was fourth with a 167, while Adisyn Indahl of Burke as fifth at 170.

Bailey Landmark of Deubrook Area was sixth with a 173, with Makayla Kelley of Bon Homme and Abigal Svatos of Andes Central-Dakota Christian tied for seventh at 174. Taylor Koisti of Hamlin and Kassidy Weeldreyer of Newell tied for ninth with a 180.