Redrum Motorcycle Club rides to honor, support veterans

The Redrum Motorcycle Club held its second annual ride in honor of veterans Friday, with completion occurring at the The Monument's parking lot in Rapid City.

International President of Redrum Cliff Matias said it is important for the group to support veterans, especially veterans experiencing homelessness. Dozens of motorcycles completed Friday's ride in The Monument parking lot near the Memorial Park band shell where members of the homeless community and all veterans and riders were invited for a free lunch.

"We call it the veterans warrior ride," Matias said. "And it's in honor of veterans, Native American veterans and also all veterans who served this country and also a very important part of that is the homeless veterans. We understand there's a really large homeless veteran population here in Rapid City and those that come to the feeds in this park."

One supporter who didn't make it to this year's ride is actor Jason Momoa. Momoa is a member of the club and donated several items to the ride and the auction used to raise money to support the cause.

Bo Jones is an injured veteran who came from Texas to participate in this year's ride.

"This is my first time in Sturgis since I was very young," said Jones, who lost both of his legs serving in the Armed Forces. "It means a lot to get to ride and add my support to what they are doing."