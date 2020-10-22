Reeling Vikings have some QB trouble

The $66 million extension the Vikings gave Cousins in March actually teed up another decision on his status in five months. If he's on the roster on the third day of the next league year, his $35 million salary for 2022 becomes fully guaranteed. Cousins would count heavily against the 2021 salary cap whether he's here or not, but keeping him for next season effectively means the Vikings must commit to two more years of market-rate, veteran-quarterback cap space allocation even if they were to decide to find a replacement in the next draft.

With Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Justin Fields (Ohio State) and Trey Lance (North Dakota State) looming as a tantalizing trio of top quarterback prospects, perhaps next spring will be their best opportunity. Though the Vikings are currently one of nine one-win teams, just above the winless New York Jets, several of those competitors for high picks already have their franchise quarterback. Only twice in the last eight drafts have three or more quarterbacks been taken in the first round.

After reaching the NFC championship game for the 2017 season and getting routed by Philadelphia, the Vikings believed they had a strong enough roster and staff to spend big on Cousins yet not stake their entire Super Bowl bid on an overachieving quarterback who's never been in the league's top tier.